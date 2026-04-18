Sooners outlast Arkansas in series opener behind late rally

Sometimes in conference play, it’s about surviving.

And entering the top of the seventh inning on Friday, holding onto an 8-5 lead against Arkansas, the Sooners simply had to survive.

The Razorbacks made it difficult. Audrey Lowry forced two outs in her first three at-bats of the frame, but back-to-back RBIs from the Razorbacks cut the Sooners’ lead to one. With a runner on second, Allyssa Parker came in for Lowry to try and snag the final out.

Parker forced a ground out on the next at-bat, helping the Sooners hold on for an 8-7 win at Love’s Field.

Surviving was the theme of the day for the Sooners.

Arkansas opened with two runs in the second inning, then a two-run home run in the third gave the Razorbacks an early 4-0 lead. But Isabela Emerling responded back with a huge blast, sending a grand slam to right field that tied the game.

Arkansas added a solo home run in the fifth inning to briefly reclaim the lead. But RBIs from Ailana Agbayani and Lexi McDaniel in the bottom of the frame gave the Sooners back the lead, and a pair of RBIs from Kasidi Pickering and Kendall Wells in the bottom of the sixth gave the Sooners an 8-5 lead.

Both teams finished with eight hits apiece. Lowry went 6.2 innings in the circle, allowing eight hits, seven runs and four walks while striking out three batters.

The Sooners will go for the series win at 7 p.m. on Saturday (SECN+).