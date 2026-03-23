Sooners outlast Michigan State, headed back to Sweet Sixteen

NORMAN — For the second consecutive season, Oklahoma is headed to the Sweet Sixteen.

The fourth-seeded Sooners clinched their spot in the next round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, outlasting fifth-seeded Michigan State, 77-71, at Lloyd Noble Center. It marks the 12th time in program history the Sooners have advanced to the Sweet Sixteen.

But nothing about it was easy. The Spartans, to their credit, made the Sooners earn this one.

The Sooners were sloppy on offense for much of the first half, and the Spartans took advantage. The Sooners trailed 21-16 at the end of the first quarter and 42-37 going into halftime. Jennie Baranczyk’s squad committed 14 turnovers in the first half — which led to 13 MSU points — and shot just 39% from the floor.

After halftime, the Sooners found some stability particularly on the defensive end. They outscored the Spartans 20-12 in the frame and limited them to just 33% shooting from the floor — enough to take a three-point lead into the fourth quarter despite committing seven more turnovers.

In the fourth quarter, the Sooners got a couple of key 3-pointers from Aaliyah Chavez and Peyton Verhulst to outlast the Spartans.

Raegan Beers finished with an 18-point, 14-rebound double-double. Chavez added 18 points, five rebounds and six assists. Zya Van and Verhulst each added 12 points.

Barring something unexpected on Monday, the Sooners will likely face No. 1-seeded South Carolina on Saturday in Sacramento, California.