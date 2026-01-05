Sooners pick up Western Kentucky OL transfer Caleb Nitta

First a Hokie, then a Hilltopper, Caleb Nitta is now a Sooner.

The 6-foot-2, 297-pound offensive lineman has committed to Oklahoma after a weekend official visit, and joins the program with two years of eligibility. OUInsider.com had reported to members on Sunday night that the Sooners were on track to land Nitta.

Upon entering the portal, Nitta received an offer from the Sooners very quickly. He booked his visit to Norman just as quickly, and OU closed the book on his portal recruitment without incident. He’ll add quality depth to an interior O-line group that’s in need of veterans. Nitta spent the 2025 season at Western Kentucky, where he turned in a phenomenal campaign. He didn’t commit a penalty all season and had one of the strongest PFF grades among interior linemen in Conference USA.

Nitta’s one-year stint at Western Kentucky came on the heels of two seasons at Virginia Tech, in which he appeared in three games. He’d chosen a walk-on opportunity with the Hokies over several FCS offers out of high school. Despite his modest measurables, he’s reliable and versatile, and could play any of the three interior O-line positions at Oklahoma. In that sense, he certainly fits the mold of what Oklahoma general manager Jim Nagy is seeking.

“We can’t have any one-position [linemen] moving forward,” Nagy remarked on signing day last month. “That gets you in a lot of trouble with your roster.”

In many ways, Nitta fills the void left behind by the departure of Troy Everett, who owns a similar frame and skillset. Everett entered the transfer portal at the conclusion of the 2025 season after three years as a Sooner. The 6-foot-3, 315-pound brawler had played in 18 games and made 12 starts during his tenure at OU, splitting time at center and guard. However, he missed the final 11 games of the 2025 campaign due to a knee injury.

Heading into 2026, Oklahoma will lose starting right guard Febechi Nwaiwu to graduation. Thus, Nitta will be able to compete for a starting role right off the bat. And even if he’s unable to crack the lineup, he’ll provide valuable depth in the offensive trenches for the Sooners.

Not a subscriber? Join OUInsider now and get your first week for just $1. No, this deal is NOT too good to be true! Take advantage today and get the market’s best Oklahoma football and recruiting intel!

Click HERE to subscribe today!