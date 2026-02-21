Sooners ready to retire Buddy Hield's jersey, celebrate legacy: 'It's great we're honoring him'

Before Saturday’s clash with Texas A&M, the Sooners will have an opportunity to honor one of the program’s all-time greats.

The jersey Buddy Hield will be retired into the rafters at Lloyd Noble Center, ensuring no other Sooner will wear the No. 24. As part of the ceremony, the program will also recognize the 2015-2016 Final Four team, with then-coach Lon Kruger and several players expected to be in attendance.

It’s been 10 years since Hield and that Oklahoma team embarked on one of the most memorable seasons in program history. For OU coach Porter Moser, the celebration marks an important moment for the program.

“I have memories before I knew him and I have memories after I got to know him,” Moser said Friday. “Before I knew him, just watching him, I remember the Kansas game. I think the whole country was tuned into that Kansas game and just the competitive nature and everything. After I’ve gotten to know him the last five years, he’s got that great ability to be off the floor just a chill and a good guy.

“He’s a great guy. And then on the floor, he’s a killer, he competes, and I love that. You’re always striving for that: high character off the floor, great guy, competitive, you’re awesome. I think he’s one of the all-time greats to ever wear the uniform. It’s great that we’re honoring him and we get to retire his jersey.”

While nearly a decade has passed, Hield’s impact on the program continues to be felt. He’s returned to campus several times, including scrimmaging with the current players last summer.

“He’s been absolutely accessible, there for us, coming back,” Moser said. “I love when he plays with the guys. I remember when we went to Atlantis two years ago and after we won, he was texting me, he was so proud that we won it there. Everywhere we went, anybody that had anything Oklahoma on and was behind us, he was yelling out, “Buddy Hield!” So really, really cool. It’s going to be a special night for him.

Hield’s accolades were incredible that season. He averaged 25 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 50% from the floor and 46% from the 3-point line. He won the Naismith Trophy, the Oscar Robertson Trophy and the Wooden Award, leading the Sooners to a 29-8 overall record and their fifth Final Four appearance.

That season had an impact on current OU players like Nijel Pack.

“It was ridiculous. The type of run they went on just kind of lays down a foundation for Oklahoma basketball,” Pack said. “Buddy had a phenomenal year. You go back and look at his highlights, and it’s probably one of the best, arguably one of the best years for single-year performance as an Oklahoma basketball player. So he set the foundation for us.

“I’m glad to have met him this year when he came back in the summertime and played with us, gave us some knowledge and things like that. So I’m really grateful, and I’m really excited to see the celebration for him tomorrow.”

While it’ll be a memorable night for the Sooners, they’re hoping to punctuate it with a win. It’s been a difficult season for the Sooners, who currently sit at 13-13 and 3-10 in SEC play. But they hope to turn things around against the Aggies (7:30 p.m. SECN).

“I think it’s best for us to try to stay locked in as well, because I know for him, at most, we want to get him the victory,” Pack said. “We know it’s gonna be a special night for him. We want to pay him an honor with a win that night as well. So it’s gonna be amazing to see. It’s gonna be a lot of support out there. It’s gonna be great. I’m excited to see it.

“I’m excited to see the turnout for the fans, and I’m excited to see how well we play tomorrow as well, too.”