Sooners receiver Josiah Martin to enter the transfer portal

Oklahoma wide receiver Josiah Martin is set to enter the transfer portal. Martin will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Martin arrived at Oklahoma last season after one season at Cal. He was productive in his one season with the Golden Bears, catching 12 passes for 112 yards. But the former three-star prospect fell behind fellow transfer receivers Isaiah Sategna, Javonnie Gibson, Keontez Lewis and Jer’Michael Carter during spring ball. He was never listed on the depth chart for the Sooners during the season.

Martin played just 15 snaps this season, with his appearances coming against Kent State and Temple.

The Sooners will have a better idea of their wide receiver room in the coming weeks, but they will almost certainly be in the market for additional depth. Deion Burks and Lewis have exhausted their eligibility, while Sategna’s future is uncertain after a career-best season. The Sooners might have to replace three of their top four wideouts on the depth chart.

Wednesday is shaping up to be the mass exodus day for the Sooners, as Logan Howland, Michael Hawkins, Maliek Hawkins, Gentry Williams, Devon Jordan, KJ Daniels and Martin have all announced their intentions to enter the portal.

The portal opens on Friday and closes on Jan. 12.

