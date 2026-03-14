Sooners recover from early deficit, rout Auburn behind Gabbie Garcia's 2 home runs

Patty Gasso has been looking for her team to be challenged.

That challenge came early in Friday’s SEC opener against Auburn. The Tigers blasted a three-run home run in the top of the second inning, putting the Sooners in an early 3-0 deficit.

Gasso had to be happy with the way her team responded, and it happened immediately.

Gabbie Garcia opened the bottom of the second with a leadoff home run. Kai Minor followed with a triple, and Ailana Agbayani brought her home. Abby Dayton hit an RBI double to score two runs.

Kasidi Pickering and Ella Parker followed Dayton’s double with back-to-back home runs. Minor, in her second plate appearance of the frame, hit an RBI double that scored two runs.

In just one half inning, the Sooners turned a 3-0 deficit into a 9-3 lead. That proved to be the difference in the Sooners’ 13-5 win in six innings over the Tigers to open conference play at Love’s Field.

The win marks the Sooners’ 15th consecutive win, with 12 coming by run rule.

The power hitting that propelled the Sooners through non-conference play showed up in a big way against the Tigers. The Sooners blasted four home runs as a team, with Garcia hitting two of them. The true sophomore’s second home run of the day came in the fourth inning, when she blasted a three-run bomb that scored Wells and Parker. She finished with four RBIs.

While it was an explosive day for the offense, it was a struggle for Audrey Lowry in the circle. The true sophomore, as expected, got the start in the circle and worked through the lineup with ease in the first inning. But she allowed three home runs — two against Haven Roebuck — that resulted in five runs for the Tigers.

Lowry pitched four innings, allowing four hits and five runs while striking out two batters before she was replaced by Allyssa Parker. The true freshman was solid in the circle, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out one batter in two innings.

Parker also hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning, which scored Wells to secure the win.

The Sooners finished with 13 hits as a team, with Garcia leading the way with four hits and four RBIs. Pickering went 3-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs. Minor went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

With the win, the Sooners improve to 26-2 on the season (1-0 SEC). They’ll look to secure the series win over Auburn at 2 p.m. Saturday (SECN+).