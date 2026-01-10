Report Card: Sooners lose second straight conference game

Oklahoma needed to, at minimum, split their two road games this week. They went 0–2. Texas A&M got the best of them amid 17 Oklahoma turnovers, and the Aggies won 83–76.

It was a weird game. Early on it felt like OU might get blown out, then they claw back and trail by just three at halftime. And then, in the final six minutes and forty seconds, they score just two field goals, both on putbacks.

Nijel Pack was excellent, posting 24 points, six rebounds, and five assists on six made threes. Derrion Reid added 19 points and 11 rebounds on four made threes. But it wasn’t enough. Oklahoma falls to 11–5 and 1–2 in conference play with Florida and Alabama looming.

Here is how Pack, Reid, and each player graded out in the road loss.

Starting Five

Guard: Xzayvier Brown — 50 — 7 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 3 turnovers on 3–9 from the field, 0–4 from behind the arc, and 1–1 at the line. Very rough game from Brown, probably his worst of the season. Didn’t run the offense and overdribbled way too much, especially down the stretch. Too many costly mistakes and wasn’t able to provide scoring when Pack was out. Bad performance from him.

Guard: Nijel Pack — 88 — 24 points, 2 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 turnovers on 8–20 from the field, 6–13 from three, and 2–2 at the line. It was a choice taking him out of the game so much in the second half. Sure, he had four fouls, but there’s no reason he plays just 31 minutes. Should be around 37. Pack performed really well and was quite literally the offense. When he was out, it was really bad.

Wing: Derrion Reid — 84 — 19 points, 11 rebounds, 1 assist, and 4 turnovers on 6–10 from the field, 4–5 from three, and 3–5 at the stripe. For the most part, a really solid outing. Some bad turnovers, but 19 points and four made threes from Reid, you’ll take that. He definitely was not the problem in this one.

Wing: Tae Davis — 72 — 12 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, and 2 turnovers on 5–11 from the field, 0–1 from deep, and 2–3 at the line. Did some good things and had a solid stretch as a point forward. Somewhat inefficient, could’ve been better, but I don’t think Davis was the issue. He was fine.

Center: Mohamed Wague — 74 — 5 points, 5 rebounds, and 1 turnover on 2–2 from the field and 1–1 at the line. When he’s in, it’s good. The problem is they can’t count on him to stay in. Another SEC game with just 17 minutes from Wague. You have to get more out of him because, for the most part, he plays well when he’s out there. Hard to imagine what Florida’s frontcourt does on Tuesday night if he gets in foul trouble again.

Starting Five Average Grade: 73.6

Bench

Wing: Jadon Jones — 66 — 3 points, 2 rebounds, and 1 turnover on 1–4 from the field, 1–4 from three. He’s the best option off the bench. Missed some shots and had a few mistakes, but no one gave them minutes anywhere near as solid as his.

Wing: Kuol Atak — 58 — 2 points and 1 rebound on 1–2 from the field, 0–2 from deep. Confusing that they went to him for the last shot when he’d been on the bench all half. Also confusing that he’s +8 because he was on the court during the first half run, yet they don’t bring him back in during the second half. Strange. Also takes them a really long time to go to him. Also strange.

Guard: Dayton Forsythe — 56 — Scoreless with 1 turnover on 0–1 from the field. Clearly still dealing with the ankle, you can tell. Took a charge but didn’t do anything of note. Hasn’t made a three-pointer since November 15th. Needs the ankle to get healthy and hasn’t found a rhythm all season.

Center: Kirill Elatontsev — 56 — 2 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 turnover on 0–1 from the field and 2–2 at the line. Scored and grabbed a few boards. It wasn’t all bad.

Bench Average Grade: 60.5

Overall Grade: 67.8

Coaching Grade: 45.3

