Sooners score run rule victories over Sam Houston State, Alabama State

Oklahoma simply took care of business on Friday.

The Sooners added a pair of run rule victories, opening the day with a 13-3 win over Sam Houston State before closing with an 18-3 win over Alabama State. With the wins, the Sooners improve to 16-2 on the season.

Here’s a quick recap of both games:

Oklahoma 13, Sam Houston State 3 (five innings)

Things didn’t look great for the Sooners early. Ella Parker hit an RBI single in the first inning, but Audrey Lowry surrendered three runs in the third inning — including a two-run home run — to put the Sooners in a 3-1 deficit.

Fortunately for the Sooners, they immediately responded.

Gabbie Garcia hit an RBI single in the bottom of the third to score two runs, and freshman Lexi McDaniel hit a two-run, two-out home run to close the frame and give the Sooners a 5-3 lead.

In the fourth inning, the Sooners exploded. The Sooners got a pair of two-run home runs from Abby Dayton and Garcia, and Tia Milloy and Parker both added RBI singles to cap off an eight-run frame and put the game into run-rule territory.

Outside of the third inning, Lowry was solid in the circle, allowing three hits, two earned runs and two walks while striking out one batter in 4.1 innings.

Garcia led the way with two hits, five RBIs and a home run. Parker went 3/3 for at the plate with three RBIs.

Oklahoma 23, Alabama State 3 (five innings)

The Sooners beat Alabama State 32-0 in their first matchup on Thursday.

It was a similar outcome on Friday.

Sydney Barker opened things with a two-run bomb, then Tia Milloy capped off the first inning with a grand slam to centerfield. The home runs didn’t stop there — Lexi McDaniel hit a leadoff home run in the third inning, and Isabela Emerling immediately followed with a solo home run of her own.

McDaniel added another home run to close out the third inning, giving the true freshman two bombs cap off a nine-run explosion in the frame.

Chaney Helton and Milloy both added home runs in the fourth inning, while, Ailana Agbayani, Dayton and Emerling eached added RBIs. The Sooners hit 10 total home runs across the two games on Friday.

Miali Guachino got the start in the circle and again flashed her strikeout ability. She struck out five batters in three innings, allowing one hit — a solo home run — and one walk. Kierston Deal pitched one inning in relief and again struggled, allowing two hits and runs — including a home run — in one inning. Sydney Berzon closed things out in the fifth.

Up next: The Sooners rematch both Sam Houston State (2 p.m.) and Alabama State (5:30 p.m.) on Saturday. The games will be broadcast on SECN+.

