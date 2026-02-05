OU falls at Kentucky, losing streak reaches nine games

The Sooners took their eight game losing streak into Rupp Arena on Wednesday night.

Oklahoma started solid and kept the game close early. The score sat at 32-30 with 5:07 left in the first half, but instead of a scoring drought showing up late, it hit Oklahoma before halftime.

Over the final 5:07 of the first half, the Sooners did not make a single field goal, and Kentucky went on a major run that ultimately gave the Wildcats a 43-32 lead at the break.

Kentucky shot a scorching 9-16 (56.3%) from behind the arc in the first half, making Oklahoma pay for allowing so many clean looks from deep. In comparison, the Sooners shot 3-14 (21.4%) from three.

In the second half, Kentucky quickly extended its lead to 50-34, and Porter Moser searched for answers by going 10 deep within the first three minutes of the half.

Oklahoma trailed by around 15 points for most of the second half, but Xzayvier Brown and Kuol Atak getting hot from deep cut the deficit to 82-74 with 3:14 left.

The Sooners did not make another field goal for the remainder of the game, ultimately falling 94-78 and dropping to 11-12 on the season and 1-9 in conference play.

Notes

– Xzayvier Brown led the way for the Sooners with 21 points, four assists, three rebounds, and two steals on 6-11 shooting from the field and 5-9 shooting from deep. Brown stepped up while fellow backcourt mate Nijel Pack finished with just six points.

– Tae Davis recorded 16 points and five rebounds on 7-11 shooting from the field. Nine of those points came in the first half before the under eight timeout.

– Kuol Atak, who had been out of the rotation since his 14 point performance against Ole Miss and had not played since the South Carolina game where he did not log a minute, scored nine points on 3-7 shooting from deep in 16 minutes.

– Dayton Forsythe played 21 minutes as he continues to get reacclimated into Oklahoma’s rotation. He posted seven points on 2-6 shooting from the field.

– Mohamed Wague played 24 minutes and finished with four points and seven rebounds. Kirill Elatontsev added four points in 16 minutes.

– Jadon Jones played just one minute, which came early in the second half after not seeing the floor in the first half.

– The Sooners shot 11-32 (34.4%) from deep while Kentucky shot 12-26 (46.2%).

– Familiar faces Otega Oweh and Brandon Garrison led the way for Kentucky. Oweh finished with 24 points on 7-11 shooting from the field and 3-4 from deep. Garrison added 20 points and 11 rebounds on 7-8 shooting.

– Up next: The Sooners will travel to Nashville, Tennessee, to take on No. 15 Vanderbilt on SEC Network at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

