Sooners shutout Texas in series-opening win

Texas came into Friday’s contest as the seventh-highest scoring offense in the country.

But Oklahoma kept that offense off the scoreboard in Austin.

The Sooners opened the three-game series at Red & Charline McCombs Field with a shutout victory, coming out with a 3-0 win over the Longhorns. It’s the first time Texas has been shutout this season.

Audrey Lowry went all seven innings in the circle for the Sooners. She allowed six hits and one walk while striking out four batters, throwing 90 total pitches. While Lowry was lights out in the circle, the Sooners’ defense was stout behind her — in the seventh inning, the Sooners delivered a double play to seal the win.

The scoring started early for the Sooners. Kai Minor opened the game with a leadoff single, then Ella Parker immediately followed with a two-run home run to give the Sooners an early lead. However, the offense stalled, logging just two hits over the next four innings.

But Isabela Emerling broke the silence with a two-out solo home run to push the Sooners’ lead to three runs.

With the win, the Sooners improve to 39-3 and 12-1 in SEC play. The Sooners will go for the series win at 7 p.m. on Saturday (ESPN).