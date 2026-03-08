Sooners survive scare vs. Louisiana, run rule Abilene Christian to close out Okana Invitational

Patty Gasso was looking for her team to be challenged before SEC play begins next week.

Oklahoma found that challenge on Sunday. The Sooners opened the second day of the Okana Invitational escaping Louisiana with a 2-1 victory.

They closed the day with a 9-0 run rule win over Abilene Christian. With the wins, the Sooners improved to 22-2 on the season.

Here’s a quick recap of the games:

Oklahoma 2, Louisiana 1

The Sooners might’ve had no issues with Ragin’ Cajuns on Saturday, when they won 10-0 in run rule fashion.

But Louisiana gave the Sooners everything they could handle on Sunday.

Both teams went scoreless through the first two innings before Ella Parker broke through with a two-run home run in the third inning. However, the offense was cold outside of that — the Sooners finished the day with just five hits, and they didn’t log a single hit after Parker’s home run.

Miali Guachino was dominant in the circle, keeping Louisiana off the scoreboard through the first five innings. But Louisiana broke through in the sixth inning with a home run, prompting Gasso to insert Audrey Lowry into the lineup.

Lowry entered with a runner on third base and only one out, but escaped the jam. Lowry gave up zero hits and struck out two batters in 1.2 relief innings. Guachino allowed just three hits and struck out six batters in 5.1 innings.

It was a rare game where the offense went cold, but Guachino and Lowry did more than enough to compensate.

Oklahoma 9, Abilene Christian 0

The Sooners’ vaunted powerhitting returned in the second game of the doubleheader.

Gabbie Garcia opened the scoring with an RBI double before Kendall Wells closed the first inning with a two-run home run. Allyssa Parker added a two-run home run in the second inning.

Kasidi Pickering hit a leadoff home run in the third inning. Isabela Emerling forced a bases-loaded walk to put the game into run rule territory, and Ailana Agbayani closed the inning with an RBI single.

Sydney Berzon got the start in the circle, allowing two hits in 3.2 innings. Kierston Deal pitched 1.1 innings in relief and had an encouraging performance, allowing zero hits with one walk and one strikeout.

The Sooners host Tulsa for a midweek game on Wednesday (6:30 p.m. SECN+) before opening conference play next weekend with a home series against Auburn.