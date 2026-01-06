Sooners wide receiver Ivan Carreon to enter the transfer portal

Oklahoma wide receiver Ivan Carreon is set to enter the transfer portal. Carreon will have two years of eligibility remaining.

The sophomore will likely head elsewhere after two seasons with the Sooners.

Carreon arrived in Norman in 2024 as a consensus four-star prospect. His first season was expected to be a developmental year with several veterans leading the Sooners’ wide receiver corps. However, each of the Sooners’ top-five receivers dealt with serious injuries, thrusting Carreon into action.

Carreon played 190 snaps as a true freshman but wasn’t very productive in the regular season. However, he showed flashes in the Armed Forces Bowl against Navy, snagging seven receptions for 72 yards. The hope was that would springboard him into his sophomore season.

Instead, Carreon was relegated to a special teams role this season. He played just 71 offensive snaps, and 57 of them came in the games against Temple and Kent State. With Isaiah Sategna, Deion Burks, Javonnie Gibson and Keontez Lewis taking most of the snaps, there just wasn’t much playing time for younger players like Carreon and Zion Kearney.

Carreon becomes the fifth OU receiver to enter the portal, joining Kearney, KJ Daniels, Josiah Martin and Jayden Gibson. Carreon’s entrance into the portal comes after the Sooners landed former Texas receiver Parker Livingstone and former Virginia wideout Trell Harris.

The portal window closes on Jan. 16.

