Sooners win season opener vs. Arizona State behind Kendall Wells' two-run bomb

It didn’t take too long for Kendall Wells to make an impact as a Sooner.

With Oklahoma trailing 1-0 in the top of the sixth in Thursday’s season opener at Arizona State, the Sooners needed a spark. Junior Ella Parker opened the frame with a walk, giving the Sooners a slight spark.

Then the true freshman made the play of the night in her collegiate debut. Wells blasted a two-run home run over the left center wall, giving the Sooners a 2-1 lead — their first lead of the night.

That proved to be the difference. The Sooners beat Arizona State, 2-1, to open the 2026 season with a win.

The home run from Wells — who also got the start at catcher — made the difference on a night where the offense struggled against ace pitcher Kenzie Brown. The Sooners logged just four hits as a team, led by a 2-for-3 performance from Abby Dayton. Nelly McEnroe-Marinas and Wells logged the other two hits for the Sooners.

Fortunately for the Sooners, Audrey Lowry delivered in the circle. The true sophomore got the start and allowed just one hit and one run — a third-inning home run — in 5.2 innings, striking out one batter without a walk.

Miali Guachino pitched 1.1 innings in relief, allowing no hits or runs while logging one strikeout and one walk.

In addition to Wells, true freshman Kai Minor also drew the start in centerfield.

The Sooners begin their three-game series against Arizona at 5 p.m. Friday (ESPN+).

