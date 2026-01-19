Sources: Ivan Carreon to withdraw from portal, return to Oklahoma

Ivan Carreon is back.

It’s not terribly often that a player enters the transfer portal only to withdraw and return to his original school. But such is the case for Carreon, who will wear an Oklahoma uniform in 2026 after a brief dalliance with the transfer market. He’s pulling his name from the portal and will rejoin the team, sources tell OUInsider.com.

The 6-foot-6, 224-pound Odessa (Texas) native originally elected to transfer in early January. He filed paperwork to enter the portal, and even took an official visit to Texas State. But at the end of it all, he’s headed right back to Norman, where he’ll contend for rotational snaps once again this fall.

Carreon’s agency, Elite Athlete Marketing, provided OUInsider.com the following statement from Carreon himself:

“OU has always been my home and where I have always wanted to play. Coach Jones has been with me and mentored me from day one, and with the addition of Coach Witten it solidified that OU is the premier program in the country and where I want to be.”

A former four-star recruit in the 2024 cycle, Carreon backed off an early pledge to Texas Tech as a rising senior in high school. He signed with Oklahoma and saw the field immediately as a true freshman, playing 11 games and drawing his first career start in the Armed Forces Bowl. He caught seven passes for 72 yards in that bowl loss to Navy, and seemed poised for a breakout sophomore campaign. However, he found himself shuffled to the middle of the pack in Oklahoma’s receiver room. Though he appeared in 11 games once again in 2025, Carreon only caught two passes for 35 yards all season. He did add a crucial onside kick recovery in Oklahoma’s win over Tennessee, though.

Carreon still has two years of eligibility at his disposal. The OU receiver room has thinned a bit, with Keontez Lewis graduating and Javonnie Gibson and Zion Kearney transferring out. However, Carreon will still have to contend with several other big-bodied receivers for playing time. Jer’Michael Carter returns to the mix, and Texas transfer Parker Livingstone projects as a starter. Meanwhile, rising sophomore Manny Choice will have a case for snaps as well.

Carreon is the second Sooner who’s reconsidered his decision to transfer this month. Rising senior defensive end PJ Adebawore previously withdrew from the portal just minutes after entering.

