Sydney Barker becoming a 'star' at third base for Sooners

NORMAN — Patty Gasso has always been a defensive-minded coach. That’s what gets players on the field.

The offense will take care of itself. Just focus on becoming a stout defensive player.

Nobody embodies that better than Sydney Barker.

The sophomore hasn’t been the biggest part of the Sooners’ explosive offense this season, but she has become a crucial part of OU’s elite defense. She’s also provided much-needed stability after Nelly McEnroe-Marinas’ season-ending injury.

“Barker has been a star for us at third base,” Gasso said. “Losing Nelly was a big blow to us, but Barker has been that traveling infielder, traveling outfielder. She’ll go and do and play hard wherever I put her. She’s got a third baseman’s mentality. It’s kind of that bow up, try-to-hit-it-by-me kind of attitude, which I love.

“And I told her this too: ‘Offensively, I don’t care. You are so important to us on defense and filling that role at third. If you hit .100, I don’t care.’ But what’s hard — we all do it — you look at the board and you go… ‘Uh, why am I not hitting .425?’ Who does that? I mean, most teams would be thrilled to just hit .300 as a team. So I need to continue to make sure that she can be free to swing and not feel pressed to try to hit home runs or do things that we don’t need her to do.”

Barker emerged late last season as a valuable two-way contributor, hitting .349 with eight home runs and 32 RBIs in 83 at-bats. She’s become a versatile option as both an infielder and outfielder.

Her offense this season has been lagging slightly behind last year’s pace. She’s batting .295 with five home runs and 16 RBIs in 78 at-bats. But she’s shown explosiveness and more patience at the plate compared to a season ago.

It took her awhile to work her way into the lineup, like last season. She’s played in 40 games this season with 17 starts. But that has helped her stay ready at any moment.

“She’s made that way,” Gasso said. “I recruited her for that reason. She was always that voice on the field. She was a hustler, hard worker. In travel, there are teams that just don’t hustle. They walk everywhere. She was always moving, always talking, and I just loved it, and I wanted it. And I knew she was athletic enough to do a lot of different things on the field defensively.

“So again, she’s driving in runs. Every once in a while, she’ll hit it out. She’ll drop one in over the infield’s head. Doesn’t matter to me. It really does not. I just want her to be so confident on defense and then just relax on offense.”

Gasso and the Sooners need Barker to remain steady heading into this weekend, as the Sooners (38-3, 11-1 SEC) head to Austin for a three-game series at No. 4-ranked Texas. The Longhorns (32-9, 9-3) are the defending national championships and have been the top-ranked team for most of the season, though they’re coming off a tough series loss at Alabama.

While the Sooners will obviously need to score some runs, the Longhorns rank seventh nationally in scoring. Defense will be key this weekend — and that’s where Barker can play a huge role.

“I need to continue to make sure that she can be free to swing and not feel pressed to try to hit home runs or do things that we don’t need her to do,” Gasso said. “I need her to play great defense and whatever she can add to us offensively, we love it. But I’m not worried about her offense. I’m not at all. I hope she hears this, or I will tell her myself, just not to worry about that.”

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