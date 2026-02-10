Takeaways from OU softball's opening weekend

Oklahoma made it through opening weekend with a lot to build on.

The Sooners posted a 3-1 record, beating Arizona State in the season opener before taking two games off of Arizona. The Sooners dropped the initial game against Arizona, 11-6, before bouncing back with a 21-3 win on Saturday and a 5-4 win in Sunday’s rubber game.

After opening weekend, the Sooners dropped one spot to No. 4 in Softball America’s latest rankings.

Here’s a look at a few early takeaways from the Sooners’ first four games:

The freshmen class is for real

Patty Gasso wasted no time getting the freshman integrated into the lineup.

At catcher, Kendall Wells started each of the Sooners’ first four games, a strong indication that she is the starter moving forward. Veteran Isabela Emerling appeared in just two games.

There were some ups and downs offensively for Wells, who went 4-for-14 at the plate (.286 batting average). But she clearly showcased her power with two home runs, including a bomb that helped the Sooners rally to beat Arizona in Sunday’s rubber game.

Kai Minor, as expected, has cemented herself early as the team’s starter in centerfield. She went 4-for-12 (.333) at the plate.

Most notably, the Sooners went with Allyssa Parker as the starting designated player, pushing Ella Parker to the outfield. Allyssa Parker showcased everything at the plate — she went 3-for-7 (.429), blasted two home runs and was walked five times, the most of any OU player.

Lexi McDaniel rounded things out with a home run of her own. The Sooners’ freshmen accounted for 10 starts and six home runs.

Audrey Lowry props up shaky pitching staff

Lowry has made a compelling early case that she’s the ace for the Sooners.

The true sophomore pitched 15 of the team’s 24.2 innings and was very effective. Lowry posted a 0.47 ERA through opening weekend and logged all three wins for the pitching staff, throwing six strikeouts while allowing just nine hits and one run. She also walked just one batter. Even with a relatively low strikeout number, Lowry was a standout and her opening weekend was encouraging.

Outside of Lowry, the pitching staff was a bit of a mess. The non-Lowry pitchers combined to allow nine hits, 18 runs and 15 walks in just 9.2 innings. Most alarmingly, they combined for just two strikeouts.

Some of that was due to tough first appearances for the freshmen duo of Allyssa Parker and Berkley Zache in the circle. But veteran Kierston Deal really struggled and had to be pulled early in both of her starts. The new transfer additions of Miali Guachino and Sydney Berzon both struggled, too. It certainly wasn’t ideal for Lowry to pitch in all four games.

Now, it’s important to note that pitching coach Jennifer Rocha unexpectedly did not travel with the team due to a health issue and is out indefinitely, which prompted the Sooners to add former OU pitcher Karlie Keeney as an interim coach. Also, it’s still too early to make any concrete judgements about the pitching staff. But it wasn’t a great opening weekend for the group as a whole.

Other notes

— The sophomore duo of Nelly McEnroe-Marinas and Gabbie Garcia was fantastic at the plate. McEnroe-Marinas recorded a blistering .875 batting average with seven hits in eight at-bats, including four walks and a home run. Garcia led the team in both home runs (4) and RBIs (6), including two pivotal home runs in the come-from-behind win over Arizona on Saturday.

— The Sooners are clearly experimenting at first base. Ella Parker started the season opener there, Sydney Barker started the second game before Kasidi Pickering started the final two games at first base. It’ll be interesting to see how that develops.

— It’s early, but the Sooners rank third nationally in total home runs (15), with eight players accounting for at least one. They’re the only team in the top 10 that hasn’t played at least five games.

— Full schedule for the Sooners at this week’s New Mexico State Tournament:

11 a.m. CT Thursday vs. Montana (ESPN+)

2 p.m. Thursday vs. New Mexico State (ESPN+)

10 a.m. Friday vs. Minnesota (ESPN+)

1 p.m. Friday vs. Idaho State (ESPN+)

1 p.m. Saturday vs. UTEP (ESPN+)

