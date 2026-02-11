The key for OU's pitching staff? 'Patience'

NORMAN — There were a lot of learning experiences for Oklahoma last week.

For the pitching staff, the key takeaway is “patience.”

It was an up-and-down opening weekend for the Sooners’ pitching staff in their first four games, posting a 3-1 record. Across the four games — one against Arizona State and three against Arizona — the Sooners allowed 19 runs (4.75 per game), 18 hits and three home runs, while allowing 16 walks compared to just eight strikeouts. A lot of that production came in the 11-6 loss to Arizona in the series opener, where the Wildcats logged six hits and seven walks.

All six pitchers on the roster pitched at least one inning, including freshmen Allyssa Parker and Berkley Zache, as the Sooners dug deep into the bullpen. While OU coach Patty Gasso is certainly confident in her pitching staff, there were certainly some important lessons from opening weekend.

“I’m ready to use any of them at any time,” Gasso said. “Everybody’s hungry. They want to play. They all want to play and this team is really, really good. I believe in that. I know that. So, you’ve just got to get people to be patient, pitchers to be patient.”

One bright spot was true sophomore Audrey Lowry, who made a pretty compelling case to be the Sooners’ ace. Lowry pitched 15.1 of the Sooners’ 25 innings and posted a 0.47 ERA, allowing just nine hits, one run and one walk while striking out six batters. The true sophomore provided much-needed stability for the pitching staff.

“I think the weekend was great,” Lowry said. “That’s the kind of competition you want the first weekend because that’s like a Regional, Super Regional game, so that was really good experience for us.”

Another important learning experience? The Sooners had to adjust to the unexpected absence of veteran pitching coach Jennifer Rocha, who did not travel with the team due to a health issue. The Sooners quickly nabbed former OU player Karlie Keeney as an interim coach.

It was Keeney’s first weekend calling the shots, and while she’s a former student of Rocha’s, there’s certainly a learning curve. But it was a crucial experience, given that there’s no timetable on Rocha’s return.

“She is a student, a disciple, of Coach Rocha,” Gasso said. “She knows the system. She knows how to call like her. She understands how to set up hitters like Jen Rocha. So that’s the closest thing I could get to her in this pinch, and we just have to continue to learn.

“We learned a lot in our loss. We learned a lot on the coaching staff and communication and just trying to give (Keeney) space to allow her to work. And she was nervous. The coaching staff was nervous. The pitchers weren’t uncomfortable or afraid, really. The players weren’t. It was just like, ‘Let’s do right by Karlie. What does she need? How can we help her?’ And I think we were trying to help her too much. She’s really going like, ‘Sit down over there and let me do my work.’ So we figured out some things, communication things, and I think we got it back on track.”

It was certainly a weekend for tinkering with the lineup. That included throwing out Parker unexpectedly in the circle during the Arizona series. The new transfer portal additions, Sydney Berzon and Miali Guachino, didn’t have their best stuff, combining to allow six runs and six walks in 12 at-bats. There’s no reason to hit the panic button this early, but the key moving forward is going to be settling in.

“Allyssa really stepped forward,” Gasso said. “I thought that Berzon showed some good stuff. Her stuff is so good, it sometimes will float out of the strike zone. We’ve got to cut down our walks. We had a few of those that really hurt us in our loss.”

While Lowry was the unquestioned standout of the weekend, Gasso and Keeney are going to give all of the pitchers an opportunity over the next weeks. The Sooners learned last season from leaning too heavily on Sam Landry, and Gasso believes the Sooners can have a true committee approach to the circle with multiple arms that can throw based on matchups.

But it starts with learning the important lessons from the weekend. Gasso’s message to the pitching staff?

“Your time is coming. When it’s there, be ready. We’re only in the second game and it was like, ‘Me, pick me, pick me.’ Let’s grow. Let’s slowly grow together. But man, they’re just such competitors. They want in, they want in, they want in. And that’ll pay off for us.”