Transfer names to watch for Oklahoma as the portal opens

As of Friday, the transfer portal window is open across college football. And as always, it's expected to be a wild transfer market. In the first full portal cycle for Jim Nagy and the new Oklahoma front office, there's plenty of work to be done before the Sooners' 2026 roster fully takes shape. OUInsider.com will be tracking the Sooners' work in the portal over the next couple of weeks. As the sparks begin to fly, here's a list of all the portal targets worth knowing for the OU fan.