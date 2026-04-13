Transfer Portal: OU women's basketball lands former five-star prospect

Jennie Baranczyk snagged her first commitment in this transfer portal cycle on Monday.

It’s a huge win, with a familiar face coming back home.

The Sooners landed a commitment from Norman native and former five-star prospect Keeley Parks. She played her high school basketball at Norman High School and emerged as one of the top prospects in the 2025 class, winning Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year twice. She is the leading scorer in Norman High history with 1,859 points

Parks played her first season at Kansas, averaging 5.1 points and 1.1 assists off the bench. She appeared in 16 games.

It’s a huge addition for the Sooners, particularly with the surprising departure of guard Zya Vann. The Sooners are also tasked with replacing Reagan Beers and Peyton Verhulst, who both exhausted their eligibility.

The Sooners finished with a 26-8 record and their second consecutive appearance in the Sweet Sixteen.