Transfer Portal Overview: Looking at OU's additions, departures

The transfer portal chaos is over for Oklahoma.

The one-time portal window closed on Friday, bringing an end to the two-week period where players can transfer and seek a new landing spot. The Sooners landed 15 new additions via the portal, while 27 players from last season entered the portal. Of those departures, 24 of them have found new schools.

The Sooners finished 21st in On3’s transfer portal index rankings, which evaluates if a school has improved its overall team talent during the transfer window.

Here’s an overview of the Sooners’ departures and additions via the transfer portal:

Departures

Player Position School Gentry Williams Cornerback Georgia Kendel Dolby Cornerback Mississippi State Devon Jordan Cornerback Baylor Maliek Hawkins Cornerback West Virginia Marcus Wimberly Safety Utah Jaydan Hardy Safety Colorado

Sammy Omosigho Linebacker UCLA Kobie McKinzie Linebacker Northwestern Markus Strong Defensive Tackle Clemson Siolaa Lolohea* Defensive Tackle ?? Jacob Sexton Offensive Line Oklahoma State Jake Taylor Offensive Line Iowa State Logan Howland Offensive Line Virginia Tech Luke Baklenko Offensive Line Arizona State Troy Everett Offensive Line Ole Miss Isaiah Dent Offensive Line Mississippi State Zion Ragins Wide Receiver Mississippi State Javonnie Gibson Wide Receiver Cincinnati KJ Daniels Wide Receiver UAB Jayden Gibson Wide Receiver South Carolina Ivan Carreon* Wide Receiver ?? Zion Kearney* Wide Receiver ?? Kaden Helms Tight End Minnesota Carson Kent Tight End Pittsburgh Jovantae Barnes Running Back Kentucky Taylor Tatum Running Back Michigan Michael Hawkins Jr. Quarterback West Virginia *Indicates the player has not landed at a new school as of Jan. 18

— All but one (KJ Daniels) of the Sooners’ portal departures landed with a Power 4 school.

Eight of these players will face the Sooners next season with their new teams: Tatum, Jayden Gibson, Barnes, Dent, Ragins, Dolby, Williams and Everett.

— The departing players combined for 2,498 snaps last season (1,287 on offense, 1,211 on defense) and 27 starts. The offensive player who logged the most snaps is Javonnie Gibson (373). The defensive player who logged the most snaps is Kobie McKinzie (331).

Additions

Player Position Former School Hayden Hansen Tight End Florida Rocky Beers Tight End Colorado State Jack Van Dorselaer Tight End Tennessee Caleb Nitta Offensive Line Western Kentucky E’Marion Harris Offensive Line Arkansas Peyton Joseph Offensive Line Georgia Tech Trell Harris Wide Receiver Virginia Parker Livingstone Wide Receiver Texas Mackenzie Alleyne Wide Receiver Washington State Lloyd Avant Wide Receiver Colorado State Prince Ijioma Cornerback Mississippi Valley State Dakoda Fields Cornerback Oregon Kenny Ozowalu Defensive End UTSA Bishop Thomas Defensive Tackle Georgia State Cole Sullivan Linebacker Michigan

— Of the Sooners’ 15 additions, seven are coming from Power 4 programs. Those six players (Livingstone, Hansen, Sullivan, Trell Harris, E’Marion Harris, Fields, Dorselaer) combined for 3,196 snaps in 2025.

Only Livingstone and Hansen will face their former teams next season.

— The Sooners clearly targeted four position groups in the portal: Wide receiver, offensive line, cornerback and tight end. All things considered, the Sooners pretty well to address those needs with experienced players who can contribute immediately.

However, time will tell if the Sooners have enough depth at defensive tackle and linebacker.