Transfer Portal Overview: Looking at OU's additions, departures
The transfer portal chaos is over for Oklahoma.
The one-time portal window closed on Friday, bringing an end to the two-week period where players can transfer and seek a new landing spot. The Sooners landed 15 new additions via the portal, while 27 players from last season entered the portal. Of those departures, 24 of them have found new schools.
The Sooners finished 21st in On3’s transfer portal index rankings, which evaluates if a school has improved its overall team talent during the transfer window.
Here’s an overview of the Sooners’ departures and additions via the transfer portal:
Departures
|Player
|Position
|School
|Gentry Williams
|Cornerback
|Georgia
|Kendel Dolby
|Cornerback
|Mississippi State
|Devon Jordan
|Cornerback
|Baylor
|Maliek Hawkins
|Cornerback
|West Virginia
|Marcus Wimberly
|Safety
|Utah
|Jaydan Hardy
|Safety
|Colorado
|Sammy Omosigho
|Linebacker
|UCLA
|Kobie McKinzie
|Linebacker
|Northwestern
|Markus Strong
|Defensive Tackle
|Clemson
|Siolaa Lolohea*
|Defensive Tackle
|??
|Jacob Sexton
|Offensive Line
|Oklahoma State
|Jake Taylor
|Offensive Line
|Iowa State
|Logan Howland
|Offensive Line
|Virginia Tech
|Luke Baklenko
|Offensive Line
|Arizona State
|Troy Everett
|Offensive Line
|Ole Miss
|Isaiah Dent
|Offensive Line
|Mississippi State
|Zion Ragins
|Wide Receiver
|Mississippi State
|Javonnie Gibson
|Wide Receiver
|Cincinnati
|KJ Daniels
|Wide Receiver
|UAB
|Jayden Gibson
|Wide Receiver
|South Carolina
|Ivan Carreon*
|Wide Receiver
|??
|Zion Kearney*
|Wide Receiver
|??
|Kaden Helms
|Tight End
|Minnesota
|Carson Kent
|Tight End
|Pittsburgh
|Jovantae Barnes
|Running Back
|Kentucky
|Taylor Tatum
|Running Back
|Michigan
|Michael Hawkins Jr.
|Quarterback
|West Virginia
— All but one (KJ Daniels) of the Sooners’ portal departures landed with a Power 4 school.
Eight of these players will face the Sooners next season with their new teams: Tatum, Jayden Gibson, Barnes, Dent, Ragins, Dolby, Williams and Everett.
— The departing players combined for 2,498 snaps last season (1,287 on offense, 1,211 on defense) and 27 starts. The offensive player who logged the most snaps is Javonnie Gibson (373). The defensive player who logged the most snaps is Kobie McKinzie (331).
Additions
|Player
|Position
|Former School
|Hayden Hansen
|Tight End
|Florida
|Rocky Beers
|Tight End
|Colorado State
|Jack Van Dorselaer
|Tight End
|Tennessee
|Caleb Nitta
|Offensive Line
|Western Kentucky
|E’Marion Harris
|Offensive Line
|Arkansas
|Peyton Joseph
|Offensive Line
|Georgia Tech
|Trell Harris
|Wide Receiver
|Virginia
|Parker Livingstone
|Wide Receiver
|Texas
|Mackenzie Alleyne
|Wide Receiver
|Washington State
|Lloyd Avant
|Wide Receiver
|Colorado State
|Prince Ijioma
|Cornerback
|Mississippi Valley State
|Dakoda Fields
|Cornerback
|Oregon
|Kenny Ozowalu
|Defensive End
|UTSA
|Bishop Thomas
|Defensive Tackle
|Georgia State
|Cole Sullivan
|Linebacker
|Michigan
— Of the Sooners’ 15 additions, seven are coming from Power 4 programs. Those six players (Livingstone, Hansen, Sullivan, Trell Harris, E’Marion Harris, Fields, Dorselaer) combined for 3,196 snaps in 2025.
Only Livingstone and Hansen will face their former teams next season.
— The Sooners clearly targeted four position groups in the portal: Wide receiver, offensive line, cornerback and tight end. All things considered, the Sooners pretty well to address those needs with experienced players who can contribute immediately.
However, time will tell if the Sooners have enough depth at defensive tackle and linebacker.