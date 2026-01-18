Skip to main content
Oklahoma
Transfer Portal Overview: Looking at OU's additions, departures

by: Jesse Crittenden55 minutes agoJesseCrittenden

The transfer portal chaos is over for Oklahoma.

The one-time portal window closed on Friday, bringing an end to the two-week period where players can transfer and seek a new landing spot. The Sooners landed 15 new additions via the portal, while 27 players from last season entered the portal. Of those departures, 24 of them have found new schools.

The Sooners finished 21st in On3’s transfer portal index rankings, which evaluates if a school has improved its overall team talent during the transfer window.

Here’s an overview of the Sooners’ departures and additions via the transfer portal:

Departures

PlayerPositionSchool
Gentry WilliamsCornerbackGeorgia
Kendel DolbyCornerbackMississippi State
Devon JordanCornerbackBaylor
Maliek HawkinsCornerbackWest Virginia
Marcus WimberlySafetyUtah
Jaydan HardySafetyColorado
Sammy OmosighoLinebackerUCLA
Kobie McKinzieLinebackerNorthwestern
Markus StrongDefensive TackleClemson
Siolaa Lolohea*Defensive Tackle??
Jacob SextonOffensive LineOklahoma State
Jake TaylorOffensive LineIowa State
Logan HowlandOffensive LineVirginia Tech
Luke BaklenkoOffensive LineArizona State
Troy EverettOffensive LineOle Miss
Isaiah DentOffensive LineMississippi State
Zion RaginsWide ReceiverMississippi State
Javonnie GibsonWide ReceiverCincinnati
KJ DanielsWide ReceiverUAB
Jayden GibsonWide ReceiverSouth Carolina
Ivan Carreon*Wide Receiver??
Zion Kearney*Wide Receiver??
Kaden HelmsTight EndMinnesota
Carson KentTight EndPittsburgh
Jovantae BarnesRunning BackKentucky
Taylor TatumRunning BackMichigan
Michael Hawkins Jr.QuarterbackWest Virginia
*Indicates the player has not landed at a new school as of Jan. 18

— All but one (KJ Daniels) of the Sooners’ portal departures landed with a Power 4 school.

Eight of these players will face the Sooners next season with their new teams: Tatum, Jayden Gibson, Barnes, Dent, Ragins, Dolby, Williams and Everett.

— The departing players combined for 2,498 snaps last season (1,287 on offense, 1,211 on defense) and 27 starts. The offensive player who logged the most snaps is Javonnie Gibson (373). The defensive player who logged the most snaps is Kobie McKinzie (331).

Additions

PlayerPositionFormer School
Hayden HansenTight EndFlorida
Rocky BeersTight EndColorado State
Jack Van DorselaerTight EndTennessee
Caleb NittaOffensive LineWestern Kentucky
E’Marion HarrisOffensive LineArkansas
Peyton JosephOffensive LineGeorgia Tech
Trell HarrisWide ReceiverVirginia
Parker LivingstoneWide ReceiverTexas
Mackenzie Alleyne Wide ReceiverWashington State
Lloyd AvantWide ReceiverColorado State
Prince IjiomaCornerbackMississippi Valley State
Dakoda FieldsCornerbackOregon
Kenny OzowaluDefensive EndUTSA
Bishop ThomasDefensive TackleGeorgia State
Cole SullivanLinebackerMichigan

— Of the Sooners’ 15 additions, seven are coming from Power 4 programs. Those six players (Livingstone, Hansen, Sullivan, Trell Harris, E’Marion Harris, Fields, Dorselaer) combined for 3,196 snaps in 2025.

Only Livingstone and Hansen will face their former teams next season.

— The Sooners clearly targeted four position groups in the portal: Wide receiver, offensive line, cornerback and tight end. All things considered, the Sooners pretty well to address those needs with experienced players who can contribute immediately.

However, time will tell if the Sooners have enough depth at defensive tackle and linebacker.