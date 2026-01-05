Two Beers: Transfer TE Rocky Beers will join his sister in Norman

Oklahoma is clearly making tight end a priority in the transfer portal.

The Sooners added another tight end commitment in the portal, as Colorado State’s Rocky Beers announced his intentions to join the Sooners on Monday. Beers, a redshirt senior, will be in his sixth and final year of eligibility in 2026.

Beers joins Florida’s Hayden Hansen as the tight ends the Sooners have landed in the portal. The Sooners beat out Florida State and others for Beers’ commitment. Beers is the sister of OU women’s basketball player Raegan Beers.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound tight end has bounced around a bit during his playing career. He spent his first two seasons at Air Force and played primarily on special teams before transferring to Florida International. Beers caught 18 passes for 158 yards and a touchdown in 2023, but played in just one game in 2024 after suffering an injury.

Beers transferred to Colorado State prior to last season and had a career-best season. Beers caught 31 passes for 388 yards and seven touchdowns while playing 522 snaps, per Pro Football Focus.

In addition to showing his ability as a solid pass catcher, Beers has been effective as a run blocker. He posted a 78.1 run-blocking grade in 2024, per PFF, and a 60.3 grade last season.

