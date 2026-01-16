Valai, Oklahoma land a transfer cornerback from the FCS ranks

Oklahoma added more depth to its cornerback room Friday, securing a commitment from Mississippi Valley State transfer Prince Ijioma.

A product of Little Elm (Texas) High, the same high school that produced John Mateer, Ijioma has two years of eligibility remaining. At 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, he brings length, athleticism and a productive background to Oklahoma.

As a sophomore for the Delta Devils in 2025, Ijioma recorded 39 tackles and four pass breakups. He is the second cornerback the Sooners have landed via the portal this month, as former Oregon DB Dakoda Fields previously announced his plans to transfer to OU.

Oklahoma’s reload in the corner room continues, as the Sooners have lost Kendel Dolby, Devon Jordan, Gentry Williams and Maliek Hawkins to the transfer portal this offseason. Ijioma, Fields and incoming freshman Derrick Johnson II will add reinforcement to a room helmed by Courtland Guillory and Eli Bowen. Ijioma is the fifteenth total transfer that Oklahoma has added throughout the portal cycle.

Not a subscriber? Join OUInsider now and get your first week for just $1. No, this deal is NOT too good to be true! Take advantage today and get the market’s best Oklahoma football and recruiting intel!

Click HERE to subscribe today!