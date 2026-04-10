'We're pounding the rock': Hayden Hansen declares OU's running game is 'here'

NORMAN — Hayden Hansen knows exactly why he was brought to Norman.

Really, there were multiple reasons. But atop the list? Fixing a mediocre running game that has plagued the Sooners the last two years.

With just a few days left in spring practices, Hansen made a declaration Thursday night about the running game.

“I got some news for you guys: It’s here, and it’s looking good, man,” Hansen said. “We’re running the rock. We’re pounding the rock every practice. It’s a beautiful thing to see. I know that’s one of the biggest reasons they brought me here. I take a lot of pride in that. Twelve [personnel’s] looking good. Even if it’s 11 [personnel], we’re moving the rock, and we’re doing it well, so it’s really exciting.”

That’s likely music to the ears of OU fans.

The running game was arguably the biggest issue a season ago, when the Sooners finished 112th in rushing offense. The tight end room has lagged behind in recent years, prompting Brent Venables to overhaul the entire position group. In addition to bringing in Coach Jason Witten, the Sooners brought in three new tight ends from the transfer portal.

Hansen checked a lot of boxes. He has four years of experience playing at Florida in the SEC. He offers much-needed size and versatility. And with Hansen on pace to lead the tight end room in the fall, he understands that he plays a huge role in turning things around.

“Basically, they sent a U-Haul truck to clear out the tight end room,” Hansen said. “We know we’re coming in here, and we haven’t earned anyone’s respect yet. Every day we’re coming out there, and we’re earning people’s respect. It’s on me, it’s on (Rocky) Beers — on all of us to earn (John) Mateer’s respect, whether it’s the passing game, the run game.

“We’ve got to earn (Ben) Arbuckle’s trust, and so far — I don’t know what everyone else has been saying, but I believe the tight end room has been a focal point in spring ball. We come to work every single day, and we push each other, an iron-sharpens-iron kind of mentality.”

Obviously it’s still early, but Venables has seen the improvement he was looking for in the tight end room.

“There’s probably not a position on our team that transformed more from the roster from the end of the season to where we’re at now, plus a new coach, and it’s been a really good group,” Venables said. “Got good bodies there, physical, athletic, and doing a good job in both the passing game and the running game, both. Jason’s done a nice job of bringing those guys along quickly within the system and them understanding what we want them to do, and in both the run of the pass game.

“So it’s noticeably different.”

While Hansen is leading the tight end group, he credits Witten for helping him make noticeable improvements this spring.

“He’s intense, man, but he’s a Hall of Famer,” Hansen said. “You expect nothing less from a guy like that. I mean, things in my game I never even thought about before technique-wise, especially in run blocking, have taken huge strides already. Especially, I’m known for my run blocking and physical presence in the run game, but he’s really opened up my eyes in the pass game as well.

“He was never the fastest guy either playing in the NFL, and he showed me how you can beat speed with knowledge and find the soft spots in defenses and things like that. I’m in Year 5, but I feel like I’m a freshman right now with him. I’m still learning, and that really excites me.”

