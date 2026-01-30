What is Roger Denny's contract as Oklahoma's new athletic director?

The OU board of regents approved the contract for new athletic director Roger Denny on Friday.

Denny’s contract, which officially begins on Feb. 15, runs through June 30, 2030 with an annual salary of $1.25 million. His annual compensation ranks 20th among current FBS athletic directors, per Sportico.

His contract is comparable to his predecessor, Joe Castiglione, who has earned a base pay of $450,000 for a total annual compensation of $1.93 million. With the hire of Denny, the regents also approved a new title for Castiglione as Emeritus Athletic Director starting on Feb. 15. Castiglione, who has been the Sooners’ athletic director since 1998, will serve primarily in a fundraising and advisory role through the end of his contract in June 2028.

Denny was officially introduced as the new athletic director on Wednesday after four years at Illinois as the sports administrator for football and chief operating officer. Prior to that, Denny spent 15 years as a tax lawyer.

Along with approving new contracts for Denny and several football staffers, the regents also approved 29 “principal gifts to the university larger than one million dollars. Those gifts include nearly $94.1 million earmarked for the athletics department.