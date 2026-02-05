Why Patty Gasso believes this year's Sooners are one the 'most prepared’ teams she's had

NORMAN — Patty Gasso has coached a lot of teams in her over-three-decades-long tenure at Oklahoma.

But this year’s team stands out.

The Sooners begin the 2026 campaign today, facing off against Arizona State at 7:15 p.m. (ESPN+). While there’s a natural feeling out process for every team early in the season, Gasso is confident this year’s squad is ready to go.

“I think (this is) probably the most prepared team I’ve had in a while,” Gasso said during Saturday’s media day. “We’ve been working really hard. This is a really focused team, and we’re just ready to be getting started.”

Especially compared to a year ago, the Sooners have a clear foundation heading into the season.

Last season, Gasso was tasked with replacing over half of the roster, which included a monumental senior class that accounted for four national championships. This year, the Sooners have a lot more continuity.

Along with returning 13 players from last year’s team — which made it to the Women’s College World Series semifinals — the Sooners return 85% of their offensive production from a team that ranked ninth nationally in scoring (7.4 runs per game) and second in total home runs (121, 1.98 per game).

The list of returning players includes former transfers who are entering their second season in Norman, including Abby Dayton, Ailana Agbayani and Isabela Emerling. The Sooners also have foundational players who have been with the team for at least three seasons, including Ella Parker, Kasidi Pickering, Nelly McEnroe-Marinas and Kierston Deal.

Last year’s team had to find its identity and leadership throughout the season. That’s not the case this year.

“I think that’s the biggest reason why we are where we are right now in the way of preparation,” Gasso told OUInsider. “They know the drill. They’ve been sharing. There’s a lot of leading and talking. They’re kind of in that professional space where somebody will have an at-bat, and then she’ll come out and talk with the next hitter about what’s going on, what she saw and things like that.

“Although we are still a little young, from our experience last year, the things we went through have really, really paid dividends for this season.”

The Sooners do have a few new players, but they have a strong returning group to lean on.

The newcomers include veteran pitcher Sydney Berzon, who spent the last three seasons as LSU’s ace pitcher, and former Ole Miss pitcher Miali Guachino. Both pitchers have SEC experience and should be helpful in filling the shoes of last year’s ace pitcher, Sam Landry.

The new young players aren’t typical, either. The Sooners’ freshman class ranked No. 1 nationally, per Softball America, and several of the young players should immediately contend for significant roles. That includes outfielder Kai Minor, catcher Kendall Wells and the pitching duo of Allyssa Parker and Berkley Zache.

“I think this freshman class came in very strong,” Pickering said. “A lot of them will contribute to our power numbers. I think just having all the returning hitters, (nearly) everyone that was a transfer last year is back again. They’ve gotten stronger. So I think everyone got collectively stronger overall.

“A lot of the times freshmen come in, I don’t want to say scared, but (they’re) intimidated, maybe,” Parker added. “But this group has done such a good job showing their presence and making their presence be known, because they have so much talent on the field, but they’re such a fun group to be around off the field as well. So, I’m really excited to see what they do coming into the season.”

With the returning players and new talent, the expectations and standards are high. Gasso feels the Sooners can tinker more with their lineups this season, particularly on defense.

“I think we can have and find good matchups,” Gasso said. “A lot of these guys who are waiting on the bench for their time can easily fall in on defense, as well. So we can bring in a crew late in the game that could solidify our defense, we can set up our offense more with the matchups.

“This is the line that they get from me: When you come here, you better be a good defender but you better be able to play two positions really, really well. “Your offense’s gonna get you in the game, but playing two positions really well, you have a great chance of getting in the lineup and staying in the lineup. That has kind of been my push. They’re figuring that out.”