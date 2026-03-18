Why the running back room, 'ultimate respect' for Brent Venables led Deland McCullough to OU

NORMAN — Deland McCullough wasn’t expecting to leave the Las Vegas Raiders after one season. McCullough enjoyed his time under then-head coach Pete Carrol and expected to be back in 2026.

But McCullough always knew he’d return to college football. It just happened earlier than expected.

And ending up at Oklahoma as the program’s new running backs coach was the right decision for McCullough.

McCullough already knew head coach Brent Venables, considering his sons Dasan and Daeh both played for the Sooners. He had also coached under Kevin Wilson at Indiana, where he spent five seasons as the running backs coach. And that all played a pivotal role in bringing McCullough to Norman.

“I’d had some conversations with coach BV and other places, but the relationship with coach BV, I had a high level of respect for him,” McCullough said earlier this month. “I knew what Oklahoma represented as it related to opportunity and expectations. Obviously I knew coach Wilson. But just that relationship with coach BV and knowing what Oklahoma represents, I wanted to be part of that.”

“There was a respect there because I had seen how they did business from the recruiting aspect of it. I know the experience my sons had here. At the end of the day, my ultimate respect for Coach Venables was the driving factor.”

It didn’t hurt that McCullough also knew several of the running backs. He had recruited players like Xavier Robinson and Tory Blaylock while he was at Notre Dame.

There’s a good foundation there. But McCullough believes there’s another gear for this group.

“My track record has shown that regardless of what’s going on, we’re gonna have a strong running game,” McCullough said. “I think from the running back perspective, giving those guys the detail, the reads, the specifics on routes, all the technical aspects that the guys here want, they’re excited to have that. We’re talking about some things they haven’t heard before on that level. My job as a teacher is to make it something these guys can digest and then put out on the field on a high level.

“Those guys are hungry to learn. They want to continue to upgrade their skillset. But definitely respectful of the fact there’s talent that’s been accumulated here. That’s one of the things that drew me to coming to Oklahoma. I knew and recruited four of those top-four guys, so I had an idea what those guys’ mindset was through the recruiting process and I’m just happy to be here to take those guys somewhere where they couldn’t take themselves.”

McCullough’s track record is the key ingredient here. He’s had plenty of success dating back to his time at Indiana, Notre Dame and in the NFL.

With DeMarco Murray off to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Sooners brought in McCullough to turn things around in the running back room. The Sooners finished 76th and 113th, respectively, in rushing offense in the past two seasons.

“Deland has an impeccable reputation as a leader, a teacher and a motivator,” Venables said when McCullough was hired. “His experience is exceptional and he had a strong reputation going into the interview process. We had a previous relationship, but that was a parent-coach relationship. Now we were recruiting him in a different way. I just love Deland’s respect for and desire to align with a university power like Oklahoma.

“He had great familiarity with some of our players from the recruiting process while he was at Notre Dame. I was really just excited for his hunger to be at a place like OU. On top of everything else, there was just great alignment between us. From a development and leadership standpoint, he’s going to have tremendous impact on day one.”

With McCullough in tow, the Sooners are confident they have an experienced, proven coach who has connections to several running backs in the room. McCullough is excited to work with those guys and bring out more production in the offense.

“The opportunity to come here, be part of what we’re building here, be part of the Southeastern Conference, be part of a team that’s on the verge of making the next step and looking at what they had in the running back room, that was enticing to me,” McCullough said.”