Why the Sooners were the right spot for UTSA defensive lineman Kenny Ozowalu

Former UTSA defensive tackle Kenny Ozowalu is used to flying under the radar. When he arrived in Norman over the weekend for visit, most people didn’t know he was in town until he posted pictures from his visit on social media.

But Ozowalu didn’t fly under the radar for teams in the SEC. Several teams, included Texas, put in real efforts for Ozowalu’s commitment once he entered the transfer portal. But the Sooners earned his commitment on Tuesday following Ozowalu’s visit on campus.

Ozowalu became the Sooners’ eighth portal commitment and the first along the defensive line. For Ozowalu — who has three years of eligibility remaining — the interest in OU happened pretty quickly.

Had an incredible visit at OU yesterday, really appreciate @MiguelChavis65 @CoachVenables @CoachToddBates It was a wonderful experience!!! pic.twitter.com/9HuBXT5ZRu — Kenny Ozowalu (@kennyoz44) January 5, 2026

“100 percent, it’s the people there,” Ozowalu said Tuesday on KREF in Norman. “It’s the people. It’s the atmosphere. It’s the environment. It’s the culture. The culture, I felt so quickly as soon as I stepped on campus. (OU defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis) himself came to pick me up. Immediately, that let me know I was important to them and I was important to the program and that they value me, they value my time and all of that. It’s for sure the people.”

It was a pretty unconventional path to Norman for Ozowalu.

The San Antonio, Texas native primarily played running back growing up, and didn’t switch to defensive line until his junior year at Reagan High School. It took some time for Ozowalu to adjust to his new position — despite totaling 42 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks as a senior, he didn’t have much interest from Power 4 programs.

Ozowalu turned down offers from a couple ivy league schools and decided to take a preferred walk-on spot at UTSA. He redshirted as a freshman before earning a significant role in 2025. He started the final 10 games of the season, finishing with 17 tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks in 341 snaps.

“I said, I’ll bet on myself and go to UTSA as a walk-on,” Ozowalu said on KREF. “I’ll work and see where it takes me. One of the best decisions of my life. My first year, I actually did get to appear in three games, minimal snaps. But it was experience… From there, I was just grinding, taking a lot of game snaps. Just out there working, trying my best.”

Ozowalu did enough in 2025 to warrant interest from several programs, but the Sooners made the compelling pitch. Ozowalu didn’t know many people in Norman outside of former UTSA teammate Tate Sandell, but Chavis played a crucial role in getting Ozowalu to Norman.

“Just based on these last few days where I got to really know him, (he’s) very family oriented, very God oriented, very godly man… You really don’t meet a lot of guys like him ever in your life. That really stood out about him, just the humor, the passion and the passion for life. This guy is really someone that I feel like is special and someone I knew immediately, oh yeah, I want to play for this guy.”

Ozowalu should be a versatile option for the Sooners’ defensive line. He’s primarily played defensive end, and his 6-foot-4, 270-pound frame should give the Sooners length and speed on the perimeter. That’s key as the Sooners look to replace R Mason Thomas and Marvin Jones Jr. at defensive end.

But he also has experience at defensive tackle, and that’s where the Sooners really need depth. David Stone and Jayden Jackson project to lead the group in 2026, but the Sooners also have to replace Damonic Williams, Gracen Halton and Markus Strong.

But Ozowalu is confident he can make an impact wherever the Sooners need him.

“The work,” Ozowalu said regarding what excites him the most about being in Norman. “Going to practice, going against SEC (offensive linemen) and going to compete for the next three years — hopefully two. But going and competing against these big dogs in the SEC, because I’m an unfinished player. I believe I’m an unfinished player and I have a lot to grow and I have a lot to learn.

“So being able to go against that kind of talent is what’s best for me, and that’s what I’m most excited for.”