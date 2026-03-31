Why there is 'urgency' for OU defensive end Danny Okoye entering Year 3

Spring practices are always an opportunity for players to fight for bigger roles in the fall.

There’s a lot of players on that list for Oklahoma. But atop that list is defensive end Danny Okoye.

And he knows it.

There’s a high sense of urgency for Okoye, who is heading into his third season with the Sooners. The Tulsa native’s first two years were mostly about development and learning from the older guys in front of him. But as he prepares for his junior year, Okoye knows the Sooners need him now.

“Man, time’s a-wasting,” Okoye said Monday. “Time’s going. I’m really feeling like I’ve just got to maximize on what time I have. Spring game’s in what, 18 days? Just trying to make every second count. Like they try to say, don’t count your reps but make your reps count. And I’m really just trying to do that in every day of practice that we have.

“I’m not trying to worry about who gets the most reps here or there but I just want to produce and make my coaches proud and my teammates proud and show them that I’m going to be there for them when it actually comes crunch time in the fall and the winter.”

There’s plenty of reasons why this is the time for Okoye.

He showed flashes last season, even in a limited role. In just 107 snaps last season, per Pro Football Focus, Okoye finished with six tackles, two tackles for loss and two sacks. In the win over Tennessee, Okoye finished with a sack and a tackle for loss.

But Okoye wasn’t impressed with his performances a season ago.

“I don’t even think I had a good year last year,” Okoye said. “This year, I’m just trying to focus on the little things. Making the game slow down and focusing on the details. The standard is the standard. Doesn’t matter how I feel in the moment, just have to do my best to kind of uphold it. That is what I’m trying to do. This first week I’ve been trying to slow down my process [with] everything from eyes to my stance to my alignment. (OU defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis) is doing a good job of coaching that better.

“Even last year, I did not think we were taking those minute things as seriously as we needed to. It showed on the film. Especially this year as we looked at it in retrospect. So just trying to keep ourselves from getting burned again this year and attacking the weaknesses before they show up.”

The Sooners also just need Okoye after their departures in the offseason. R Mason Thomas and Marvin Jones Jr. are both off to the NFL, leaving the Sooners without two of their top three defensive ends from a season ago.

Taylor Wein and Adepoju Adebawore are back, with Wein leading the group after finishing as an All-SEC selection in 2025. But Wein knows they need Okoye to step up.

“We expect a lot out of him this year,” Wein said. “He’s progressed so much. Seeing Danny just develop, I’ve seen him since he got here as a young buck, he’s growing and he’s getting better and his best ball is ahead of him.”

There’s still several practices left in the spring, and Okoye has time to ramp up before the fall. But if the Sooners hope to be stingy defensively again in 2026, it’s going to require players like Okoye emerging as real contributors.

He’s confident he’s taking the right steps towards being a difference-maker.

“I was really intentional [this offseason],” Okoye said. “You never get results without putting in the work and that’s kind of how I realized I was holding myself back those first couple of years. And really taking my investment to another level, spending time up in the film room with the coaches and really finding out what they really want the scheme to look like, it really helped me make leaps and bounds in my progression. Even in the weight room, spending time with Coach Dobson, Coach Matt (Manninger), all those guys. They’ve really helped me.

“They’ve poured into me and they’ve showed me what I need to work on. And once I started taking those steps I really saw my game improve.”

