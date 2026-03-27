Why this spring is 'huge' for Nigel Smith, OU's young defensive tackles

NORMAN — Nigel Smith’s first two years at Oklahoma definitely didn’t go as planned.

The former four-star prospect originally arrived as a defensive end before switching to tackle. But he suffered an ankle injury, which kept him out for essentially the entire season.

But heading into his third season, Smith senses a huge opportunity.

Gracen Halton and Damonic Williams are off to the NFL. David Stone and Jayden Jackson are the returning starters, but both are set to miss a lot of the spring with injuries.

Spring practices are a massive change for Smith to solidify himself in the rotation.

“You don’t even understand. This spring is huge for me,” Smith said Thursday. “I am so excited. Cannot wait to get into pads Saturday and just compete against these guys. I have been wanting to be the first guy to go out. This is me being able to prove to go and be a part of that competitive depth that when Stone and Jay (Jackson), when they come out, there is no drop off. I am able to compete for that starting spot. And whatever happens, happens.”

The defensive tackle depth is one of the bigger questions of the spring. The Sooners had a true four-man rotation the last two seasons on the interior, a big reason why the defensive line was one of the best in the country a season ago.

The Sooners added Bishop Thomas out of UTSA through the portal, but this is the offseason where second and third-year players like Smith and Trent Wilson need to emerge as legitimate options.

“Defensively, I’ve been very encouraged by our young defensive tackles,” Venables said. “… I’ve been really impressed. Again, it’s not just yesterday and today. It’s over the last several months. And the maturity, the work that they’ve put in in the film room has shown up. So we’ve seen that in walkthroughs and things like that over the last sevel weeks.

“And Nigel Smith has been really good. Trent Wilson, they’re both much better than when we finished the season.”

While the last two years have been tough for Smith, it’s made him appreciate the opportunity in front of him.

“(The injury) was not something I thought would happen at that point,” Smith said. “Gaining that weight and then what happened to my ankle and that process was definitely tough. I had been dealing with it, been hurting. I had to do what I had to do. It was not great, was not very motivating. Had to go through a long recovery process and miss pretty much all of spring ball when I did not get any reps to change that position. Got back really late. That next season was me playing catchup with everybody. I knew the playbook but I’m a repetition guy. I need those plays to get everything down.”

“Scars just make me stronger. I just feel like I am in a better place. I know I can go through something like that and overcome that then there is really nothing going into the season. I already came through something hard. Going against these guys in the SEC, just excited to go against them.”

Smith knows how big the next few weeks are for himself and Wilson, especially with Stone and Jackson recovering, to prove they can play big roles in the fall.

“Me and Trent just have to get right,” Smith said. “This gives us the opportunity to get all these starter reps. Go against our starters in the whole spring whenever it comes to competition, we are the first ones that are going to be called up. It is also good for our young guys. We have a deep room but this is going to help build the competitive depth because of the fact if they mess up, we are not going to take you out. You gotta go through that fire. You are going to get those reps. It is as important for us as it is for them.

“As much as it is important for me, it is important for him. We both been grinding, the same. He has been taking a huge step. Just watching film, both up in that film room with Bates all the time. Just us texting each other. That is us taking a big jump that I didn’t see us doing last year. I see that. It is more fun for both of us because we are both now really in this.”

