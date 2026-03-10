Why was coming to OU the right move for Jason Witten? 'It's the Oklahoma Sooners'

Jason Witten certainly isn’t lacking for opportunities.

The future Hall of Famer established himself as an NFL legend over his 16-year NFL career, becoming the most productive pass-catcher in Dallas Cowboys history. His post-NFL career has been filled with different opportunities at all three levels of football.

But Witten has never been someone to jump at the first opportunity. He spent the last five seasons at Liberty Christian High School in Texas primarily because it was the right place to be for his family.

And when OU coach Brent Venables called Witten to offer him the tight ends job, it wasn’t his only opportunity. He had multiple offers from college and NFL programs.

But Witten knew it was the right opportunity. He explained that decision during his first public appearance as the program’s new tight ends coach on Tuesday.

“Simply put, it’s the Oklahoma Sooners,” Witten said. “There’s not another program with more tradition and success over the years… I think shortly after visiting with coach Venables, I got on the phone with (Offensive coordinator Ben) Arbuckle. He’s extremely bright. He’s young. You don’t get to this seat, where he’s at at his age — it doesn’t happen all the time. That was somebody I felt like I could learn from and be a part of. Really just felt aligned with him, as well.

“Always admired and respected this program. Over the course of my pro football career, (I had) a number of teammates coming from Oklahoma. All of them were the right type of teammates, the right type of people and phenonmal football players that love the game. So that’s what I wanted to be part of. I wanted to go coach ball, pour into them, all the things I just said. I think what a great opportunity and platform for me to be able to do it here.””

The hire of Witten was one of the biggest moves of the offseason across college football, and it was an important step for the Sooners as they overhauled the tight end room.

Just like it was an easy decision for the Sooners, it was the right decision for Witten. In addition to his respect for the program, he found himself excited about the opportunity to work with Venables. That relationship began when Venables began recruiting Jason’s son, Cooper, a highly-touted linebacker in the 2027 class who recently committed to the Sooners.

Witten’s respect for Venables has only grown since he accepted the offer.

“When you go somewhere as an assistant coach, you’ve got to believe in the head coach’s mission and his vision for the program more than anything else, and you’ve gotta be loyal to that,” Witten said. “You’ve gotta work your butt off for that person. He’s someone I have a lot of respect for without knowing him much prior to this. But somebody that over the last six weeks, I’ve grown even more respect for. He’s prepared. He’s detailed. Got great relationships with his players, with his coaches.

“I think that’s what the best ones do. They have this unbelievable passion for the game and teaching the game, and it’s not lost who they get to do it with. It’s an incredible opportunity for me, and he’s a big reason why.”

But the Sooners didn’t simply offer Witten the position. Venables learned more about Witten’s career path through the interview process, and that sealed the decision to offer him the job.

“There was an alignment on what a coach should be about,” Venables said. “Football saved his life, and he’s polished up. You see the polished-up version. But behind the glory, there’s always a story. And he’s got a great one. To how he was raised to what football did for him and his life, there’s an alignment to feeling like football saved your life. You wouldn’t be in this position had it not been for the coaches that poured into him and helped him when he needed it the most.

“He’s been a guy that’s been fully immersed in every situation he’s been in. He’s a loyal and devoted husband and father and just a fantastic football coach. He’s a great mentor and teacher, passionate, tough, all those things I was attracted to. And it was just one more thing, he said, ‘I’m all in, I’m coming to Norman,’ and I know he had just turned down an NFL opportunity to go do the same thing. But he sees himself as someone who can impact and influence people that need it the most at their times of live and their journeys. That really sealed it for me.”

There were many reasons why this was the right opportunity for Witten. He’s excited about joining Venables’ staff. He’s excited about the challenge of rebuilding OU’s tight end room. He’s excited about the challenge of coaching in the SEC.

There’s no guarantee it will workout. But Witten plans to attack this new opportunity with the same intensity that made him one of the best tight ends in NFL history.

“What I felt in my gut about why I was so excited for this opportunity, it’s been everything plus some,” Witten said. “I think coming from my career of playing at Tennessee and the Dallas Cowboys, I felt like there were some bright lights. Sometimes when you peak behind the curtain, you never know what that’s gonna look like. It’s been incredible.

“It’s a big stage. There’s high expectations. The standard is the standard. We know what that is here.”