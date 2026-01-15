Wide receiver Isaiah Sategna returning for one more season with Sooners

Oklahoma is getting its star wide receiver back in 2026.

Per Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, Isaiah Sategna will return to the Sooners for his final year of eligibility, opting to hold off on the NFL Draft for one more year. OUInsider.com had consistently reported throughout the month of January that this was the expectation for Sategna.

Sategna’s return was one of the top offseason priorities for the Sooners, who worked hard over the last few weeks to retain the star wideout. His return is massive for the Sooners as they prepare for next season.

The former Arkansas transfer arrived in Norman last winter and grabbed the starting slot receiver role in Ben Arbuckle’s offense. After a slow start to the year, Sategna quickly became the most explosive and consistent weapon in the Sooners’ offense.

He led the team in receptions (67), yards (965) and touchdowns (8), finishing with the most yards by an OU receiver since Marvin Mims in 2022. He finished second in the SEC in receiving yards and receptions, and third in touchdowns. He finished fourth on the offense in total snaps (737) and started all 13 games.

Sategna became John Mateer’s go-to weapon in both short and long-yardage situations. He caught a team-high 50 passes with a target depth of nine or fewer yards. He also led the Sooners with nine receptions with a target depth beyond 20 yards.

Sategna came up with huge plays in critical situations. He caught nine passes for 127 yards and a touchdown in the SEC opener against Auburn, including a 31-yard reception that set up Mateer’s game-winning score in the fourth quarter. He had a season-high 131 yards against Ole Miss, including a 76-yard touchdown. He caught an 87-yard touchdown in the 17-6 win over Missouri.

And in the regular-season finale, Sategna caught a late 58-yard touchdown that sealed the Sooners’ 17-13 win over LSU and clinched a spot in the College Football Playoff.

With Deion Burks (57 receptions, 620 yards), Keontez Lewis and Jaren Kanak out of eligibility, the Sooners are losing a lot of their production from 2025. But with Sategna’s return, the Sooners get their go-to playmaker back while also bringing much-needed stability to the skill position groups. Sategna’s return also gives him another year to build chemistry with Mateer and Arbuckle.

At one point, Sategna appeared on track to declare for the NFL Draft on the heels of his standout season. Instead, he will return to the Sooners for the 2026 campaign and join transfer pickups Parker Livingstone and Trell Harris in a very talented wide receiver room.

