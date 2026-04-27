Former UTSA forward Baboucarr Njie transfers to Temple

Adam Fisher watched Baboucarr Njie drop a career-high 25 points on his team last season.

Now he’ll have the opportunity to coach him.

Fisher picked up a commitment from the former UTSA forward, who announced his decision Monday afternoon on social media. Njie, one of the American Conference’s better ascending talents, is the third player to join the Owls’ roster out of the transfer portal this month, following guards Dez White and Dallis Dillard, who committed last week.

The 6-foot-6 Njie spent two seasons with the Roadrunners, where he started 12 games across 53 contests. The Dayton, Ohio native joined UTSA out of Centerville High School in Ohio, where he helped lead the Elks to four straight state playoff semifinal appearances. He was named to the 2024 Ohio Prep Sportswriter’s Association second team All-Southwest Ohio Basketball after averaging 12.7 points per game as a senior.

Njie appeared in 24 games for UTSA as a freshman in 2024-25 and averaged 2.4 points and 2.7 rebounds per game. This past season came with marked growth for Njie, as he recorded 11 more minutes per game as a sophomore and became a vital part of the Roadrunners’ bench.

Njie played in 29 games with 10 starts in 25.6 minutes per contest, averaging 9.4 points per game on 46.2% shooting. He was fourth on the team in points, scored in double figures 11 times, and led UTSA with 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game. More pointedly, Fisher and his staff saw Njie post that 25-point game against the Owls back on Jan. 24. Three weeks prior, Njie collected 11 points and four rebounds in UTSA’s 76-57 loss at Temple, one in which Njie also went 5-for-6 from the free-throw line and added two blocks and a steal.

Njie is the Owls first forward addition of the offseason after losing Babatunde Durodola and Jamai Felt to the transfer portal. Durodola committed to Ball State on April 20, the only other Owl to find a new home after guard Aidan Tobiason committed to Syracuse on April 13.

Temple’s addition of Njie gives the roster seven players. He joins returning guards Cam Wallace and Gavin Griffiths. Father Judge guard Derrick Morton-Rivera will also join the team as a freshman this summer.