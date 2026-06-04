Adam Fisher: Owls will get some help with revenue share spending this season

Back in March at the Coaches vs. Cancer Tip-Off breakfast at Xfinity Mobile Arena, Adam Fisher told OwlScoop he had a pretty good idea of where Temple ranked last season in terms of men’s basketball revenue share spending, and that was at the bottom third of the American Conference.

Where are they now?

“We’ll be higher than we have in the past,” Fisher said Monday night at the Wissahickon Brewing Company at the athletic department’s Temple Takeover event. “That’s something that we’ve got to keep working on. … Thought we had a pretty good idea last year where we were in the league based on conversations with a lot of people. I don’t know where we are now. I don’t think enough people let out where they are, but (Temple) President (John) Fry, (Temple’s Senior Vice President of Institutional Advancement) Al Checcio, they have been right on board with (Temple Athletic Director) Arthur Johnson. They’ve been great in helping us. That this is an area, it’s like a player, right? This is an area of weakness. We need to improve it, and they have, to their credit. They really have jumped in to try to help any way they can.”

In the second half of his conversation with reporters Monday night, Fisher talked about how his staff handles official visits and takes portal recruits through a deep numerical dive into their games. He also shared his thoughts on NCAA Tournament expansion and discussed the addition of Christian Beam, a 7-foot-1 center who is joining the Owls from Georgia State.

You can listen to the second part of Monday night’s interview here.