Aiden Tobiason's career-high 27 points lead Temple to 81-73 road win at ECU

Aiden Tobiason’s career-high 27 points and Temple’s determined rebounding at both ends of the floor led the Owls to an 81-73 road win over East Carolina Saturday afternoon at Minges Coliseum.

Tobiason, who shot 10-for-15 from the field and 5-for-5 from the line, grabbed six rebounds in 37 minutes and scored 15 points of his points in the second half. Point guard Jordan Mason, who scored 11 of his 15 points over the last 20 minutes, dished out seven assists, hit a pair of late free throws to help put the game out of reach with 29.7 seconds left to play, and did not turn the ball over in 39 minutes.

The Owls, who came into Saturday tied for seventh nationally in fewest turnovers per game at 9.2, committed just four against the Pirates.

Temple improved to 15-8 overall and 7-3 in American Conference play, moving temporarily into a three-way tie for second place in the league standings with South Florida and Charlotte, both of whom play Sunday. Since losing to St. Joe’s in the Big 5 Classic third-place game back on Dec. 6, Temple has won 11 of its last 14 games.

ECU (7-16, 2-8) shot fairly well at 47% (25-53) from the floor, but the Owls outrebounded the Pirates by 40-31 and by 17-8 on the offensive glass.

Temple opened its largest lead of the game at 53-39 on a turnaround jumper by guard Masiah Gilyard with 13:52 to go. Former Owls guard Jordan Riley, who scored a game-high 32 points in a losing effort, got ECU within five at 70-65 on a layup with 1:47 remaining, but the Pirates got no closer the rest of the way. Gilyard scored 13 of his 15 points before halftime, shooting 5-of-9 from the floor and 2-for-3 from three-point range in nine first-half minutes. His ability to flash out to the paint near the foul line was a big reason Temple was able to break through ECU’s zone.

Although Tobiason, Mason and Gilyard combined for 57 of Temple’s 81 points, the Owls got other valuable contributions from across the roster.

Despite scoring just three points and shooting 1-for-8 and 1-for-7 from three, Gavin Griffiths led Temple with nine rebounds, and starting forward Jamai Felt’s only field goal of the game came on a putback as he was falling to the floor and pushed the Owls’ lead back out to 64-55 with six minutes to go. Felt’s bucket represented two of Temple’s 13 second-chance points on a day when the Owls got 14 more field goal attempts than the Pirates.

Derrian Ford, after scoring just two points on 1-of-7 shooting in the first half, scored nine more in the second half to finish with 11 points, six rebounds and a game-high five assists. Five of forward Babatunde Durodola’s seven points came at the free-throw line, all inside the game’s final minute, and the 6-foot-8 sophomore’s only field goal of the game, a layup with 1:20 remaining, bumped Temple’s lead back out to seven at 72-65.

ECU hit four of its first five shots and jumped out to an early 10-1 lead before Tobiason hit a three and got fouled by Reid Cason at the 16:14 mark of the first half. Tobiason hit the ensuing free throw, and the four-point play stopped that Pirates run and made it a 10-5 game. Tobiason hit a jumper after the media timeout to make it a 10-7 game and a Griffiths three from the left corner tied it at 10-10.

Tobiason’s four-point play was a sign of things to come for the sophomore, who came up with several big buckets throughout the course of his career-best scoring day.

Temple will play its next game Wednesday night at Tulane at 7:30 p.m. in New Orleans. After facing the American’s leading scorer Saturday in Riley, the Owls will get another look at Green Wave junior guard Rowan Brumbaugh, the conference’s second-leading scorer at 19.5 points per game. Brumbaugh, who played his freshman season at Georgetown, has topped the 30-point mark twice this season and dropped 27 last Sunday while playing a full 40 minutes in Tulane’s win at Memphis. He scored 20 points and shot 4-for-7 from three against Temple last season in the Owls’ three-point win over the Green Wave at the Liacouras Center.

Tulane is 13-9 overall and 4-5 in conference play heading into Sunday’s home game against Wichita State.