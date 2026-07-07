Center Mohamed Keita will return to play at Temple

Temple announced Tuesday that center Mohamed Keita will return to the program for the upcoming season.

Keita, a 7-foot-1, 230-pound fifth-year senior who entered the NCAA’s transfer portal in late April but ultimately did not sign elsewhere, has played sparingly in his two previous years with the Owls and averaged 0.7 points, 0.9 rebounds and 0.5 blocks per game last season. With the transfer additions of Christian Beam (Georgia State) and Sir Issac Herron (Louisiana Tech), Keita’s role as a back end of the rotation player in Temple’s frontcourt is unlikely to change.

Although its roster now stands at 14 players, Temple head coach Adam Fisher still has one more spot available and plans to use it, multiple sources told OwlScoop Tuesday. While Division I teams were previously limited to 13 scholarship players and no specific overall roster limit, part of the outcome of the June 2025 House vs. NCAA settlement included a 15-player roster limit that is not scholarship or walk-on specific.

Keita, a native of Conakry, Guinea, came to the United States to play at The Winchendon School before spending his first two college seasons at St. John’s and Tulsa before transferring to Temple ahead of the 2024-25 campaign. He has blocked 32 shots in his career, with 11 coming last season and 12 two seasons prior at Tulsa.

Keita turned in perhaps the best game of his career in one of Temple’s most impressive wins of the season, a 79-78 victory over USF at the Liacouras Center back on Jan. 31. Inside the game’s final minute, Keita hit a pair of free throws and scored the game-winning putback with 6.6 seconds left to play.

Keita had previously missed 15 of his previous 24 free-throw attempts before stepping to the line that night to sink two foul shots with 38 seconds left.

“We work on free throws every day after practice,” Keita said that night. “Since the beginning of the season, we were missing free throws as bigs. So every day we work in practice, we coach that, every day. [Adam Fisher] taught me to stay confident every time I shoot free throws. I was just confident and tried to stay in my own zone to shoot it.”