Cold shooting dooms Temple in 77-66 loss at Tulane

With a chance to keep pace with the first-place teams in the American Conference standings, Temple turned in its worst shooting performance of the season in a 77-66 loss at Tulane Wednesday night at Devlin Fieldhouse.

The Owls came to New Orleans in second place but fell to 15-9 overall and 7-4 with the loss, dropping into a three-way tie for third with Charlotte and Memphis. They shot just 33.3% (20-of-60) from the floor against Tulane’s zone, their worst shooting mark since going 34.3% in a Nov. 15 loss to Boston College.

A game that was tied at 30 at intermission quickly slipped away for Temple as Tulane started the second half on a 14-2 run to grab a 44-32 lead. The Owls, who trailed by as many as 19 at 64-45 with 6:10 to go, put a slight scare into the Green Wave when Derrian Ford’s layup with 3:12 left made it a 65-57 ballgame, but Temple got no closer the rest of the way.

Ford led all scorers with 26 points and shot 8-for-17 from the floor and 4-for-7 from three. The rest of his teammates shot a combined 28% at 12-for-43. Four days removed from scoring a career-high 27 points, sophomore guard Aiden Tobiason stumbled through his worst shooting night of the season at 1-for-12 from the floor and 0-for-6 from three-point range.

Ford and Gavin Griffiths (three points on 1-of-5 shooting in 20 minutes) showed up as questionable on the American Conference’s pregame player availability report, with the Temple men’s basketball Twitter reporting an illness for Griffiths. Masiah Gilyard started in Griffiths’ place but contributed just five points on 1-for-4 shooting in 22 minutes.

Tulane (14-10, 5-6) got its first home win since Jan. 4 despite Temple holding Rowan Brumbaugh, the American’s second-leading scorer, to just 11 points – eight below his average – on 2-of-7 shooting. Brumbaugh instead helped facilitate the Green Wave’s offense with a season-high seven assists while sophomore forward Tyler Ringgold led Tulane with 22 points, followed by 19 from guard Asher Woods.

Temple returns home to host North Texas Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Liacouras Center.