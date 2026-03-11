Cold shooting ends Temple's season in second-round conference tournament loss to UTSA

Poor shooting and limited bench production doomed Temple in a 59-51 loss to UTSA that ended the Owls’ season Wednesday afternoon in the second round of the American Conference Tournament at Birmingham’s Legacy Arena.

Temple, which finished with a 15-17 record in head coach Diane Richardon’s fourth season, shot 32% from the floor, 25% (4-for-16) from three and got just five bench points. The Owls (15-17) led by a point at halftime but entered the fourth quarter down 11 after shooting an abysmal 2-for-14 in the third quarter.

Guard Tristen Taylor and forward Jaleesa Molina led Temple with 12 points apiece and shot a combined 9-of-21 in the process. A day after pouring in 31 points in Temple’s first-round tournament win over Tulane in overtime, Kaylah Turner shot just 4-of-16 Wednesday and finished with 11 points and four turnovers in 35 minutes.

Brianna Mead accounted for all five of Temple’s bench points, shooting 2-for-3 from the floor and dishing out a pair of assists in nine minutes. Her lone three-pointer of the game got the Owls within six with 7:47 to go, but Temple got no closer than that the rest of the way. By the time Temple cut UTSA’s lead to six again, this time on a three from Turner, just 10 seconds remained.

Senior point guard Ereauna Hardaway, UTSA’s second-leading scorer on the season, led the Roadrunners with a game-high 17 points, while junior forward Idara Udo swiped a game-high 12 rebounds and rounded out her double-double with 11 points.

Cheyenne Rowe, who garnered second-team all-conference and All-Defensive team honors from the American, collected 13 points, seven rebounds and two assists for UTSA.

Front page photo courtesy of Tim McCall, Temple Athletics.