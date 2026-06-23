Diane Richardson hires assistant Sharay Hall to her Temple women's basketball staff

Temple head women’s basketball coach Diane Richardson has announced the addition of assistant coach Sharay Hall to her staff.

Hall, who helped lead Jacksonville University to an NCAA Tournament berth as an assistant this past season, replaces former Owls assistant and player Shenita Landry, who left for an assistant coaching spot at Richmond earlier this month.

Beyond being part of the staff that guided Jacksonville to the ASUN Conference title, a 25-9 record and the NCAA Tournament, Hall brings a varied resume that includes previous head-coaching roles at Division III Pitt-Bradford and Division II Millersville.

Millersville experienced an 11-win improvement between the first and second seasons of Hall’s two-year tenue in the PSAC before Rider hired her in May of 2023. Prior to her second season with the Broncs, Hall earned the title of Assistant Recruiting Coordinator and Director of International Recruiting.

Hall played her high school basketball at Carver Engineering and Science at 16th and Norris Streets, just a couple of blocks northwest of the Liacouras Center and grew up playing pickup games at McGonigle Hall.

“Sharay’s passion for the game, commitment to student-athlete development, and deep roots in this city make her an outstanding addition to our staff,” Richardson said in a statement. “Philadelphia helped shape her journey, and we are excited to have her bring that experience, energy, and leadership back home to North Broad.”

Front page photo courtesy of Millersville University Athletics.