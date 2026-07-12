Diane Richardson pursuing a home-and-home with South Carolina

During her interview on OwlScoop.com’s podcast last week, Temple women’s basketball coach Diane Richardson talked about some of the teams that will comprise the Owls’ nonconference schedule this season.

Richardson said Temple will play at George Mason and at St. John’s, host Georgetown and participate in December’s Naples Invitational, with the Owls set to take on a Power Four team in that field, Richardson said.

Temple is also slated to once again be in a pod with La Salle and Villanova in this season’s Big 5 Classic.

Richardson said she is still working on a future home-and-home with South Carolina and Dawn Staley, the former Temple head coach and North Philadelphia native who has won three national titles with the Gamecocks.

“We’re trying, but I’m telling you, it’s closer than you think,” Richardson told OwlScoop. “But I’m stubborn, and so I want something out of that.”

Of the teams Richardson rattled off, Villanova (25-8), St. John’s (22-12) and George Mason (23-10) were the best of that bunch last season, with Villanova advancing to the NCAA Tournament and George Mason falling a basket shy of the tournament and eventually losing in the first round of the WBIT.

Temple posted a 94-85 overtime win over George Mason in last year’s season opener back on Nov. 3, with Tristen Taylorscoring a team-high 19 points and forward Saniyah Craig posting a double-double of 16 points and 15 rebounds. The Owls beat La Salle by 21 in Big 5 play last November but lost by 30 eight days later at Villanova in one of their most lopsided losses of the season.

In addition to Taylor and Craig, Richardson and her staff will welcome back guard Kaylah Turner, the co-returning leading scorer in the American Conference who averaged 16.4 points per game. Turner, Taylor and Craig are among six returnees working with six newcomers this summer, a group that includes former JUCO All-American guard Myla Benton.