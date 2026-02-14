Former Eagle and Owl Shaun Bradley announces his retirement

Former Temple star and Eagles linebacker Shaun Bradley announced his retirement Friday night on social media.

Dear Football,



I dont even know where to start… Thank you for giving me everything I could ever imagine and more.



Started playing when I was 6 years old… never imagined that I would make it as far as I did. Made it out the mudd… 1 year of highschool football, 1 college… pic.twitter.com/EaQeRTTfCE — Shaun Bradley® (Sdot) (@Sdot_Bradley5) February 14, 2026

A three-year starter at middle linebacker with the Owls, Bradley was selected by the Eagles with the 196th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He went on to play 45 games in three pro seasons with his hometown team, tallying 20 defensive tackles and 45 total tackles across those three seasons as he distinguished himself as one of the league’s better special teams players.

As he was set to enter his fourth season with the Eagles in August of 2023, Bradley sustained a season-ending Achilles injury in the third quarter of a preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens. Bradley was 26 at the time and entering the last season of the four-year, $3.5 million contract he initially signed with the Eagles.

But in his post Friday, Bradley revealed that it was a 2022 neck surgery that began to signal the end of his pro career.

“Unfortunately in September 2025, I was told my neck injury was getting worse and I was playin’ with borrowed time,” Bradley said on X, “so I decided to shut it down.”

Bradley was emblematic of the kind of Temple player who came into the program as an unheralded recruit and graduated to an NFL opportunity. Although he was a two-way standout at South Jersey’s Rancocas Valley High School and one of the better player running backs and safeties in the state, Bradley came to Temple as part of the Owls’ 2016 class as a grayshirt after taking classes at Rowan College at Burlington County during the fall semester because Temple didn’t have a scholarship to offer him as part of its 2015 class.

Bradley played his best football on North Broad Street as a single-digit senior in 2019 and is often remembered for the fourth-down, goal-line stop he made in the fourth quarter of Temple’s upset win over No. 21 Maryland at Lincoln Financial Field.

Shaun Bradley celebrates a fourth-quarter, goal-line stop against Maryland at Lincoln Financial Field in the Owls’ upset of the 21st-ranked Terrapins in 2019. (Bill Streicher, Imagin Images)

After missing the 2023 season with the Achilles injury, the Houston Texans signed Bradley to their practice squad in early October of 2024 but released him about a month later. The Kansas City Chiefs signed Bradley to a futures contract in early January of 2025 but waived him last April 30.