Henry Baker talks promotion, cornerback room

Henry Baker, Temple’s cornerbacks coach, earned a promotion from K.C. Keeler that will now add assistant head coach to his title.

“It’s exciting,” Baker said when asked about his new title following Thursday’s spring practice. “Been coaching 19 years. I grew up a kid running around in the locker room behind my dad as he was a high school coach, coaching basketball. So to kind of be on that sort of trajectory or that path, it’s exciting.”

Baker, a Paterson, New Jersey native, has a pair of North Jersey cornerbacks in his room in Paramus Catholic graduate Adrian Laing and Union City High School product Denzel Chavis.

Baker, Laing and Chavis spoke with reporters Thursday during interviews you can listen to here.

Henry Baker

Adrian Laing

Denzel Chavis