Hezikiah Kelley and Quinn Vanneste commit to Temple

Thursday evening brought news of two more verbal commitments for Temple from the 2027 class.

Safety Hezikiah Kelley and linebacker Quinn Vanneste, both of whom were part of the group of official visitors with the Owls this past weekend, announced their decisions on social media, tentatively putting Temple at 15 verbal commitments from the 2027 class.

Kelley, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound defensive back out of Cincinnati’s Northwest High School, is a consensus 3-star recruit and the highest-rated player to commit to Temple thus far in this class. Regarded as the No. 28 overall prospect in Ohio per Rivals’ industry rankings, Kelley produced 61 tackles and three tackles for a loss to go with a forced fumble and an interception.

Back on June 8, Kelley announced on Twitter that he would not be visiting Kentucky during the upcoming weekend and said he was canceling his UConn visit. Beyond Kentucky and UConn, he garnered offers from programs like Cincinnati, Illinois, Pitt and Toledo throughout the course of his recruitment.

Vanneste, like Temple true freshman Brendan Farhat, is a Canadian linebacker who plays at Massachusetts’ Tabor Academy, so K.C. Keeler and his staff utilized a recruiting connection that worked for them last year. Vanneste, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound Ottawa native, chose Temple over a Syracuse offer and held FCS offers from programs like Fordham and Rhode Island.

Up next

OwlScoop.com staff reporters Mike Livingston and Ryan Mack caught up with Temple commits Sincere Hester and Amara Dolleh this week. You’ll find those stories on the site starting Friday morning as we take you into the weekend with more Temple football recruiting coverage.