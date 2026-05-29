Hun School tight end Collin Walls becomes Temple's second 2027 verbal commitment

A little more than two weeks ago, Collin Walls picked up several offers following a showcase event at The Hun School, where the 6-foot-5, 240-pound tight end will be playing a postgraduate season this fall.

The work he put in at Hun’s showcase days netted Walls six offers in two days, his head coach Todd Smith said on social media. Walls earned offers from Temple, UConn and Boston College and announced a week later that he would be taking an official visit with the Owls in June.

And like Temple’s first class of 2027 verbal commitment, Walls didn’t need to wait for that visit to make up his mind. He announced his verbal pledge to Temple Thursday night. He joins Pleasantville High School running back Ta’kiesse Barnes, who also committed to the Owls not long after announcing his official visit plans. Both players will be part of the group that visits from June 12-14.

Walls’ verbal commitment to Temple is a familiar story for the program. Current Owls tight end Ryder Kusch followed a nearly identical path, showing out at a spring showcase at Hun before committing to Temple soon after.

Walls caught 27 passes for 292 yards as a senior at Indiana’s Hamilton Southeastern High School before deciding upon a postgrad season at Hun. Maryland offered him earlier in his recruitment, and Walls announced offers from programs like Marshall, Bowling Green and Kent State, along with some interest from Kentucky.