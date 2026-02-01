Keita victory: Temple's backup big man leads Owls to 79-78 win over South Florida

Mohamed Keita, Temple’s little-used backup center, came into Saturday night’s nationally televised game against South Florida with 11 points to his name this season.

But in the span of just 38 seconds, he became the Owls’ unlikely hero.

Keita matched his career-high scoring mark inside the game’s final minute with a pair of free throws and the game-winning putback with 6.6 seconds left to lift Temple to a 79-78 win over USF at The Liacouras Center. The gritty victory moved Temple to a 14-8 overall record and a 6-3 mark in American Conference play that keeps the Owls in a three-way tie for third place in the league standings with the Bulls and Florida Atlantic.

Keita, who had been averaging just 4.9 minutes per game this season, took the floor with 5:31 to go after backup forward Babatunde Durodola and starting big man Jamai Felt fouled out 68 seconds apart. When the 7-foot-1 Keita entered the game, Temple was ahead by four at 69-65.

From there, USF (14-8, 6-3) scored 11 of the game’s next 17 points and was holding a 76-75 lead when Bulls guard CJ Brown fouled Keita, a career 37.5% free-throw shooter, with 38 seconds left.

Keita, previously 1-of-6 from the line this season, calmly hit the first free throw, waited through a USF timeout, and hit the second to put Temple ahead, 77-76.

After the Bulls regained the lead on a Izaiyah Nelson dunk 16 seconds later, Temple head coach Adam Fisher called a timeout. Coming out of the break, Owls guard Derrian Ford missed a short runner, but Keita was there to tip it in with 6.6 seconds to go for what proved to be the game-winning bucket.

Temple caught two breaks from there in holding on for the win. First, USF guard Joseph Pinion stepped out of bounds before launching what would have been an unsuccessful corner three with 2.5 seconds left. Then Owls point guard Jordan Mason turned the ball over on the ensuing inbound play to Bulls forward Isaiah Jones, but he missed a three as time expired.

How unlikely of a hero was Keita Saturday night? The Conkary, Guinea native had missed 15 of his previous 24 college free-throw attempts.

“We work on free throws every day after practice,” Keita said. “Since the beginning of the season, we’re missing free throws as bigs. So every day we work in practice, we coach that, every day. [Fisher] taught me to stay confident every time I shoot free throws. I was just confident and tried to stay in my own zone to shoot it.”

While Keita logged the four most important points of his college career, Aiden Tobiason scored a game-high 22 points, one off his season high, on 9-of-16 shooting. The sophomore guard scored 14 of his points in the second half, and seven of Tobiason’s nine buckets were two-point field goals on a night when he prioritized getting to the rim.

“That’s something I worked on all summer, putting the ball on the floor,” said Tobiason, who also dished out three assists and did not commit a turnover in 39 minutes. “Because from last year, I’m still in the same conference, so coaches and probably players are going to think, ‘OK, he’s just a shooter,’ so I’ve got to expand my game, and that’s what I worked on.”

USF, which had won six of its last seven games, got 18 points from forward Izaiyah Nelson, 17 points from guard Wes Enis and 16 from Pinion. Nelson and Pinion played with Ford under head coach Bryan Hodgson at Arkansas State last season, but Ford chose Temple out of the transfer portal and opted not to follow Nelson and Pinion to Tampa to play for Hodgson.

Ford worked through a 5-of-15 shooting night to finish with 18 points, four rebounds and three assists, and fellow guard Masiah Gilyard scored 11 of his 13 points in the first half. Beyond his 5-for-7 shooting from the floor, Gilyard’s four offensive rebounds were important on a night when Temple scored 20 second-chance points against a USF team that came into the night as the nation’s second-best offensive rebounding team.

“I thought Swish Gilyard was fantastic,” Fisher said, “getting us extra possessions, making some key plays. And when you have that contribution from so many guys, it’s huge.”

Temple jumped out to an early 16-4 lead, but USF used a 1-3-1 zone that switched often into a 2-2-1 look to slow down the Owls, who shot 3-for-16 from three in the first half. The Bulls came back to take their first lead of the game at 32-30 after a three-point play by guard Devin Haid. At that point, USF was on a 14-2 run.

The Bulls didn’t fare much better with their first-half three-point shooting (3-of-11), but they got to the foul line 19 times in the first half and hit 15 of their free throws, with Nelson and Enis making four apiece.

Along with Gilyard, Durodola gave Temple some early productive play off the bench with seven points, five rebounds and three assists in 16 first-half minutes.

After USF started the second half on a 9-2 run, Temple responded. The Owls reclaimed the lead at 49-47 on a contested three from Gavin Griffiths, who returned to the lineup Saturday night after missing Wednesday night’s overtime loss to Charlotte with what Fisher called a lower body injury. Two well-designed out-of-bounds plays during that run freed up Tobiason for a layup and Ford for a three.

USF went back into its zone that had previously frustrated Temple, but Tobiason scored five straight points on a layup and a three to cap a 13-0 run during a stretch in which USF went scoreless for nearly six minutes and fell behind, 54-47 with 12:34 left to play. The Bulls eventually reclaimed the lead a little more than nine minutes later when Pinion scored six straight for USF on a three and a three-point play, the latter of which gave the Bulls a 76-73 lead with 2:28 remaining.

Nearly a minute later, Ford sank two free throws to get Temple within a point at 76-75 with 1:33 to go, setting up Keita’s late-game heroics.

OwlScoop.com staff reporter Ryan Mack contributed reporting to this story.