Kolin Dinkins relishing his "Viper" role in Temple's defense

After four seasons at Penn State, it looks like safety Kolin Dinkins has found a new home – and a specific role that suits him – at Temple.

Dinkins, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound redshirt senior, posted four tackles and a sack in last Saturday’s Cherry and White game at Chodoff Field, one that capped off Temple’s second spring camp under head coach K.C. Keeler.

On a day in which the offense did move the ball much better than it had in previous scrimmages, Dinkins looked the part of a player who had previously been recruited to play in the Big Ten.

“He’s just so damn dynamic,” Keeler said of Dinkins. “He’s making plays that maybe shouldn’t be made. But because he’s just so dynamic, he’s making those plays, and he has this knack of blitzing, and he’s disruptive. I think we found the sweet spot for him. … If you’re creating a position for him, we found it, and he’s excelling in that position.”

The position Keeler referenced is the “Viper,” a linebacker/safety hybrid in defensive coordinator Brian L. Smith’s scheme.

“It’s God sent when you can bring a guy in who you think could be one of those all-conference level guys, and that’s what he could be,” Keeler said last Saturday in continuing to gush about Dinkins, a former 3-star recruit out of North Allegheny High School near Pittsburgh. “Now, he’s a long way to go. He’s not a finished product. But, his traits are really special. And again, I think we have him in a position that he excels in. And so he’s had as impressive a spring as any of the guys on this roster.”



Dinkins redshirted at Penn State in 2022 and played primarily on special teams over the next two seasons. He collected the first seven tackles of his career in 2024 and then logged eight more stops this past season, all in the Nittany Lions’ first three games.

Penn State’s head-coaching change from James Franklin to Matt Campbell had something to do with Dinkins’ decision to enter the transfer portal, he said in speaking with reporters last Saturday. Then his visit to Temple sealed the deal for him.

“The energy when they brought me in and the conversations I’ve had,” Dinkins began in talking about why he transferred to Temple. “And when they talk about the defense, they talk about the safeties, the corners and the offense, I feel like it’s a great opportunity to come in and play as hard as I can, make a spot, take a starting role.”

Dinkins flew around the field in the Cherry and White game and was active on all levels of the defense. His IQ and ability to read the quarterback on an option was evident, as was his fast-twitch trait off the snap to get around the edge on a blitz.

That could be a welcomed addition for a Temple defense that produced just 16 sacks last season, an average of just 1.3 per game.

“I think I can get very creative with it when it comes to blitzing,” Dinkins said. “They’re not knowing if I’m blitzing or going into coverage since that’s what I usually do.”

Dinkins also confirmed that Keeler and Smith had designated Viper role specifically for him during his recruitment, which Dinkins accepted as it shared similarities to his role at Penn State of a nickel defensive back and off-ball linebacker hybrid.

In addition to being reunited with former Penn State teammates Jaxon Smolik, Joey Schlaffer and Kaleb Artis, Dinkins said he spent his first couple of months at Temple learning his teammates and what they do well so he can play to their strengths.

“I feel like I can tell when someone plays faster me or is taller than me and jumps higher than me,” Dinkins said. “I feel like I can tell what position you can kind of fall into. So I kind of saw my role, but it wasn’t determined off rip.”

Now that it has been determined and earned, it looks like Dinkins is poised to make an immediate impact at Temple this season.