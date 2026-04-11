Offense scores six times in Temple's Cherry and White game

Jaxon Smolik led four scoring drives and threw three touchdown passes Saturday at Chodoff Field in Temple’s Cherry and White spring football game.

Smolik, a 6-foot-1, 205-pound Penn State transfer, threw a 59-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver JoJo Bermudez, a 15-yard scoring pass to freshman wideout Coen Logan and a 25-yard touchdown to redshirt freshman wide receiver Zander Baptiste.

Smolik went 2-for-3 for 46 yards on the game’s first series in helping set up a 40-yard Carl Hardin field goal. Hardin later missed a 58-yard attempt off the left upright and also converted from 30 yards. Freshman quarterback Brody Norman hit tight end Joey Schlaffer, another Penn State transfer, for a 2-yard touchdown pass on the game’s final play as the coaches stopped the clock to let the drive finish out.

Listen to Saturday’s postgame interviews here and stay tuned for more Cherry and White game coverage later at OwlScoop.com.

Quarterback Jaxon Smolik, shown here handing the ball off to Keveun Mason, threw three touchdown passes Sautrday. (Lillian Prieto)

K.C. Keeler

Jaxon Smolik

JoJo Bermudez

Jaylon Joseph

Kolin Dinkins