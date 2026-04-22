Oregon State transfer Dez White commits to Temple
Former Oregon State guard Dez White has become Temple’s first transfer portal pickup of the 2026 offseason.
White, who averaged 9.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game with the Beavers this past season, visited the Owls last week. The former 3-star recruit from Jefferson City, Missouri has scored 1,002 career points across three seasons with three different programs in Austin Peay, Missouri State and Oregon State and is a career 36% three-point shooter.
White will join a Temple roster that as of now includes two returning players in Gavin Griffiths and Cam Wallace and will add incoming freshman recruit Derrick Morton-Rivera. White’s journey, one that typifies today’s college basketball landscape with frequent portal movement, has been a circuitous one.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound guard played for the Bradley Beal Elite AAU program and at Missouri’s Helias Catholic High School, where he set the school’s single-season scoring record with 697 points and dropped a school single-game scoring record of 50 points. He spent a postgraduate year at The Skill Factory in Atlanta but ultimately wound up at Austin Peay as a freshman once former head coach Kim English left George Mason to take the Providence job.
White’s 63 three-pointers during the 2023-24 campaign broke an Austin Peay single-season freshman record, and he averaged 7. 9 points per game en route to earning Atlantic Sun All-Freshman team honors. White entered the transfer portal following his freshman season and wound up at Missouri State, where he averaged a team-high 14.0 points per game and hit a career-best 78 threes.
At Oregon State this past season in the West Coast Conference, White was the Beavers’ third-leading scorer and ultimately became one of 12 players to transfer out of a program that finished fourth in the league with a 17-16 record. He scored 18 points in a WCC tournament quarterfinal win over San Francisco but was held to four points in a loss to No. 12 Gonzaga in the conference tournament semifinals.
The NCAA’s men’s basketball transfer portal window, which went live back on April 7, closes at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday night. Players who entered their name in the portal during that two-week portal still have time to make their decisions after Tuesday night’s deadline for portal entry.