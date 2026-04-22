Oregon State transfer Dez White commits to Temple

Former Oregon State guard Dez White has become Temple’s first transfer portal pickup of the 2026 offseason.

NEWS: Oregon State transfer Dez White (@Dez2White) has committed to Temple, a source tells @LeagueRDY. Repped by @LifeSportsAgncy.



The 6-foot-2 guard played one season at Oregon State and averaged 9.7PPG, 2.7RPG and 2.1APG in 2025-26. pic.twitter.com/AtAmL1XA6P — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) April 22, 2026

White, who averaged 9.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game with the Beavers this past season, visited the Owls last week. The former 3-star recruit from Jefferson City, Missouri has scored 1,002 career points across three seasons with three different programs in Austin Peay, Missouri State and Oregon State and is a career 36% three-point shooter.

White will join a Temple roster that as of now includes two returning players in Gavin Griffiths and Cam Wallace and will add incoming freshman recruit Derrick Morton-Rivera. White’s journey, one that typifies today’s college basketball landscape with frequent portal movement, has been a circuitous one.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound guard played for the Bradley Beal Elite AAU program and at Missouri’s Helias Catholic High School, where he set the school’s single-season scoring record with 697 points and dropped a school single-game scoring record of 50 points. He spent a postgraduate year at The Skill Factory in Atlanta but ultimately wound up at Austin Peay as a freshman once former head coach Kim English left George Mason to take the Providence job.

White’s 63 three-pointers during the 2023-24 campaign broke an Austin Peay single-season freshman record, and he averaged 7. 9 points per game en route to earning Atlantic Sun All-Freshman team honors. White entered the transfer portal following his freshman season and wound up at Missouri State, where he averaged a team-high 14.0 points per game and hit a career-best 78 threes.

At Oregon State this past season in the West Coast Conference, White was the Beavers’ third-leading scorer and ultimately became one of 12 players to transfer out of a program that finished fourth in the league with a 17-16 record. He scored 18 points in a WCC tournament quarterfinal win over San Francisco but was held to four points in a loss to No. 12 Gonzaga in the conference tournament semifinals.

The NCAA’s men’s basketball transfer portal window, which went live back on April 7, closes at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday night. Players who entered their name in the portal during that two-week portal still have time to make their decisions after Tuesday night’s deadline for portal entry.