Rancocas Valley High School cornerback Mikey McQueen commits to Temple

Temple has added another class of 2027 recruit from New Jersey in Rancocas Valley High School cornerback Mikey McQueen, who told OwlScoop of his decision just before announcing the news Sunday afternoon.

A 6-foot-4, 185-pound two-way standout at the South Jersey program, McQueen hauled in 22 passes for 413 yards and six touchdowns as a wide receiver and intercepted two passes as a cornerback, the position he is projected to play with the Owls.

McQueen was set to take an official visit to Syracuse next weekend. In addition to his FBS offer from James Madison, he also picked up FCS offers from Sacred Heart, Monmouth and Delaware State.

McQueen became the third player from the 2027 class to announce his verbal pledge to Temple, joining Pleasantville High School running back Ta’kiesse Barnes and Hun School tight end Colin Walls. Barnes committed last month and took his official visit this weekend, while Walls, who caught 27 passes for 292 yards as a senior at Indiana’s Hamilton Southeastern High School last season before deciding to play a postgrad season at the Hun School in Princeton.

According to multiple sources, at least two more players who took an official visit with the Owls this weekend are set to join McQueen as Temple commitments. Stay tuned to OwlScoop for more football recruiting information as the Owls’ 2027 class grows.