Shrine Bowl MVP experience readies Brody Norman for early arrival at Temple

Brody Norman put together three memorable seasons as the starting quarterback at North Carolina’s Mooresville High School and racked up plenty of team and individual accomplishments along the way. The Temple-bound signal caller tallied 6,405 yards and 72 touchdowns through the air to go with 1,538 yards and 38 more touchdowns on the ground.

Those numbers made Norman the North Piedmont Conference Offensive Player of the Year for three consecutive seasons, and the Blue Devils advanced to the third round of the North Carolina class 7A state playoffs this fall.

But Norman said the time he spent representing North Carolina in the annual Shrine Bowl against the top players from South Carolina in December did just as much to elevate his game as he prepares to enroll early at Temple in time to participate in spring practice. In a game the South Carolina all-stars won, the 6-foot, 185-pound Norman was named the North Carolina Offensive MVP after going 5-of-11 passing for 58 yards and gaining 27 yards on the ground, including a four-yard touchdown run that tied the game in the fourth quarter.

Norman, who verbally committed to Temple back in early June, played with and against several Division-I bound players in the Shrine Bowl game and practices, including 4-star, top-100 South Pointe High School safety J’Zavien Currence.

“I knew with him playing safety out there, he was going to be reading my eyes, so I knew I had to use some eye manipulation and get the ball out when it needed to get out,” Norman, one of three high school quarterbacks to sign with Temple last month, explained. “Because anything late and over the middle, he was going to have for himself. He definitely made me a good ballplayer. I knew I had to get an eye on him before I snapped the ball on every play.”

And on his side of the ball, Norman had Duke recruit Brody Keefe and Wake Forrest signee Devin Goldston at wide receiver.

“I would throw a bad ball,” Norman said, “and they would just make up for it, so that was the fun part about all of that.”

In an interview with OwlScoop this week, Norman reflected upon his high school career and talked about what went into enrolling early at Temple.

You can listen to the full interview here.