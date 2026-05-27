Six start times - including a 4 p.m. Friday home kickoff against Army - announced for the Owls

A 4 p.m. Friday game at the Linc against Army?

Welcome to the 2026 Temple football schedule.

ESPN, CBS and the American Conference revealed start times for the first three weeks of the 2026 season, and the release included start times for six Temple games. Five of them will be nationally-televised on linear television.

After ESPN+ streams Temple’s Sept. 5 season opener against Rhode Island at 2 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field, ESPN2 will carry the Owls’ Sept. 12 noon home game against Penn State. The last time the two programs played in Philadelphia, Temple turned aside Penn State 27-10, securing the Owls’ first win in the series since 1941.

This fall, new Penn State head coach Matt Campell will bring his Nittany Lions to South Philadelphia to face a Temple roster that includes four Penn State transfers in safety Kolin Dinkins, tight end Joey Schlaffer, defensive tackle Kaleb Artis, and Jaxon Smolik, the Owls’ likely starting quarterback.

Temple will travel to Toledo the following Saturday, Sept. 19, for a 3 p.m. game that will air on CBS Sports Network. Six days later comes the Friday 4 p.m. kickoff against Army on ESPN. That game is essentially the first of a military doubleheader for ESPN, which will air the Navy-UAB game at 7 p.m. that night.

Two more nationally-televised games for Temple come in weeks 9 and 12. The Owls’ Nov. 7 game at Navy in Annapolis will air at 3:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network, and Temple’s Nov. 19 Thursday night home game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and reach a national television audience on ESPN.